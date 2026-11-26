Singer Anushka Jag explores spiritual pop with latest single Give It to Ganga
Singer-songwriter Anushka Jag explores the intersection of contemporary music and Indian spirituality with her latest single, Give It To Ganga. Inspired by her experiences in Rishikesh and along the banks of the River Ganga — the spiritual-pop track centres on the idea of surrendering fear, self-doubt and past baggage to reconnect with one’s truest self. Anushka talks about the making of the single, her idea of spiritual pop, her musical influences and lots more.
What experiences in Rishikesh inspired you to write Give It to Ganga?
I would go to Rishikesh to attend yoga retreats and stay at ashrams. I attended a satsang once and the spiritual leader who was addressing the gathering spoke about giving all your worries and past pain to Ganga and the idea really clicked with me.
The song explores surrender and letting go. How has this idea shaped your own life?
Often I felt trapped by the past. I couldn’t let go of the unkind words people said that left deep mental scars. But as I studied Vedanta and Indian spirituality, the idea of letting go and surrendering to a higher power began to resonate with me. We can’t control our past or other people. The only thing we can control is our own mind. I realised the past is over and it’s best to surrender and look ahead.
How would you define ‘spiritual pop’ and how is it different from traditional bhajans or kirtans?
Spiritual pop blends timeless spiritual wisdom with modern pop production and original lyrics. These aren’t old devotional songs remixed; they’re brand-new songs with meaningful lyrics I’ve written. Bhajans are traditional devotional songs passed down through generations. Mine are newly written by me and my co-writers.
The song blends English lyrics with Sanskrit chants. How did you bring these elements together?
I often add a few Sanskrit mantras or prayers from the Bible interspersed with my original lyrics. For example, if I’m writing about Mother Ganga, I add chants like ‘Om Shri Gange Namaha.’ But these are subtle elements. I’ve also added the Ganga Gayatri mantra at the end of my songs. So I don’t use random chants. It has to relate to the song’s subject and flow with it.
George Harrison inspired your approach to spirituality in music. What do you draw from his musical journey?
George Harrison was a genius. We all know he was part of the world’s most legendary band, The Beatles. But he had a deeply spiritual side and was strongly influenced by Hindu spirituality. His song My Sweet Lord is a huge inspiration for me. He blends the Guru Mantra with Hallelujah and English lyrics. Songs like Living in a Material World and Give Me Love have strong vedantic themes in their English lyrics. George Harrison’s songs also taught me that spiritual music can be catchy and upbeat.
Your song Khushi Khushi was featured in Lilly Singh’s Doin’ It. What did that experience mean for your journey?
I’m signed with an American song licensing company, Audio Socket, which has an impressive catalogue. They pitch music for film and TV. I learned in 2024 that Lilly Singh’s film was using my song. It’s a comedy, since Lilly is essentially a comedian. It premiered at the South by Southwest festival in Texas and was released on OTT platforms in September 2025. It was very encouraging to have a song placed in an international film. I’m hoping for more placements and that this opens more doors for me.
How have Mumbai and Los Angeles influenced your songwriting and musical identity?
Los Angeles is a haven for songwriters. I took workshops with great mentors and co-wrote with very creative people. I realised co-writing is a great idea, especially with good chemistry — you can bounce ideas off each other. Mumbai helped me merge spiritual aspects with pop elements. I also met many creative young Indian producers when I got back.
What’s next for you?