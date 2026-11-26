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I’m signed with an American song licensing company, Audio Socket, which has an impressive catalogue. They pitch music for film and TV. I learned in 2024 that Lilly Singh’s film was using my song. It’s a comedy, since Lilly is essentially a comedian. It premiered at the South by Southwest festival in Texas and was released on OTT platforms in September 2025. It was very encouraging to have a song placed in an international film. I’m hoping for more placements and that this opens more doors for me.