A melody may travel across continents, but the way it’s understood can change with every border it crosses. A rhythm that feels instinctive to one culture might be unfamiliar to another, while the same musical phrase can evoke entirely different emotions depending on who is listening. Exploring this fascinating relationship between music, culture and identity are Brazilian composer, pianist and accordionist Gabriel Levy, along with percussionists Fabio Bergamini and Marcus Simon of Akshara Duo, who will bring their Brazil-India Connection to Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli. The two-evening showcase also marks the beginning of what the hotel envisions as a series of musical and cultural performances at the property, bringing international artistes and diverse creative expressions to the city. Drawing from Brazilian indigenous and Afro-Brazilian traditions, alongside Indian, Arabic, Turkish and African influences, the trio brings together distinct musical languages to create an experience that is as much about cultural exchange as it is about composition.
For the musicians, the idea that music is universal does not necessarily mean that it is understood universally. Every culture develops its own vocabulary, shaped by its history, traditions and ways of life. Finding connections between these different expressions, they believe, is what makes musical exchange meaningful. “Music is a universal phenomenon, but each culture develops its own unique musical languages, which are not always easily understood by people from other cultures.
However, since these different languages share many common elements and resources, we can try to overcome these barriers by seeking connections between them,” they explain.
Their own musical language is deeply rooted in Brazil, a country whose cultural identity is reflected in its varied musical traditions. Rather than limiting themselves to a particular genre or style, the three musicians draw from both traditional and contemporary expressions of Brazilian music. The result is a sound that allows different influences to come together organically, without necessarily losing their individual character. “As Brazilians connected to both the traditional and contemporary expressions of our culture, we bring elements from many different Brazilian musical genres to the stage, allowing them to blend together very organically,” they share.
India, too, has been an important influence in their individual musical journeys. Although the three musicians have explored this connection through different interests and experiences, Indian music remains a common point of inspiration. Gabriel, who is also a professor of world music, has spent decades building relationships with Indian musicians in Brazil. One of the projects that emerged from this interest is Ganexu, which brings together Afro-Brazilian spirituality, represented by the Orisha Exu, and Indian spirituality through Ganesha. It is an exploration of the connections between two distinct spiritual traditions, and an example of how their interests extend beyond musical arrangements.
For Fabio, the exploration takes a rhythmic direction. A researcher of rhythmic connections between Konnakol and Brazilian popular music traditions, he is particularly interested in the possibilities of bringing these different approaches together. Marcus, meanwhile, is also a music therapist whose interest lies in music as a healing element, a concept that has a particularly strong presence in Indian culture. Their individual experiences may differ, but the shared fascination with India’s musical and cultural traditions forms an important part of their collaboration.
The trio is equally conscious of the depth of Indian rhythmic traditions and the possibilities they offer musicians who are willing to explore them. Rather than claiming to have mastered or replicated these complex structures, they approach them with admiration and a desire to learn. “Indeed, Indian rhythmic aesthetics possess a level of complexity and transcendence that we do not claim to have reached, but which we seek to approach in our own way, with great admiration and affection,” they say. It is this sense of curiosity that informs their approach to world music, allowing influences to become part of their creative process without treating them as superficial additions.
Their musical conversations also happen through the instruments they bring together. The distinctive resonance of the Swiss handpan, the expressive accordion and the textures of Brazilian and global percussion create an unusual combination, with each instrument offering its own possibilities. For the trio, however, the interesting part lies in discovering how these sounds can respond to one another. “The handpan has its own particular characteristics, as does every musical instrument. Each instrument, with its own limitations and possibilities, requires a certain musical dialogue in order to discover points of connection,” they explain. The handpan, they observe, generally suggests “an aesthetic of sonic circularity”, while Levy’s accordion, which is “deeply connected to this kind of mantric aesthetic”, naturally comes close to it. It is through such shared qualities that instruments with different histories and sonic identities can find common ground.
For Gabriel, the experience of seeing his compositions travel beyond Brazil has also been particularly rewarding. His work has been performed by internationally acclaimed musicians, including Yo-Yo Ma and Paquito d’Rivera, bringing his compositions to audiences and performers across different musical landscapes. Reflecting on this, the musicians describe the experience with an affectionate comparison. “It is always a great joy to see our music travelling around the world, especially when it is performed by artistes of such exceptional calibre. I feel like a proud fatherwatching his child achieve important things!” they share. Having performed across different countries and welcomed musicians from around the world to Brazil, they have also learnt that cultural exchange is not simply about identifying similarities. Even when musicians play the same rhythmic or melodic phrase, their interpretation can be shaped by the cultural experiences they bring to it. “Through travelling around the world and welcoming musicians from different countries to Brazil, we have come to realise that there is a deeply defining cultural element in every musical identity. Even when playing the same rhythmic or melodic phrase, each person understands and feels it differently. This reveals different approaches, intentions and ways of expressing the very same musical idea. This is yet another richness of intercultural exchange,” they point out.
This becomes particularly interesting when they perform in India. Musical elements that Brazilian audiences might immediately recognise can create an entirely different response among Indian listeners. Rather than approaching every audience with the same expectations, the musicians are interested in understanding these differences and allowing them to shape future collaborations. “It is not exactly the same everywhere. For example, certain musical elements that might seem quite familiar or obvious in Brazil could spark a sense of novelty and curiosity in India. We also want to connect with Indian musicians and gradually discover how to make these musical adjustments through exchange and collaboration,” they explain.
Beyond music, the relationship between India and Brazil is something they find particularly fascinating. Both countries have cultures shaped by a mixture of diverse influences, but their historical experiences and ways of preserving knowledge offer different perspectives. The musicians point to India’s ancient civilisation, its connection to scriptural knowledge, the great empires that have preserved historical records and its longstanding religious traditions. Brazil, on the other hand, has much of its millennia-old cultural heritage rooted in Indigenous communities, whose knowledge and traditions have been transmitted primarily through oral traditions over centuries.
“One of the main differences is that India has an ancient civilisation deeply connected to scriptural knowledge, with great empires that have preserved historical records and very ancient religious traditions. In Brazil, on the other hand, much of our millennia-old cultural heritage is rooted in Indigenous peoples, whose knowledge and traditions have been transmitted primarily through oral traditions for centuries. This gives rise to different epistemologies and distinct ways of relating to time, community and life itself. Both cultures are extraordinarily rich, but they offer different ways of perceiving and understanding the world.”
It is this curiosity about different ways of experiencing music and life that they bring to Hyderabad. The specially curated repertoire will feature original compositions from Gabriel’s acclaimed album Terra e Lua, Fabio’s 7 Portais and Marcus’ recent work, alongside celebrated pieces from the Brazilian and international music repertoire.
With their combination of accordion, handpan and world percussion, the musicians are set to take audiences through Brazilian traditions and global influences. But beyond the instruments, compositions and rhythmic explorations, their collaboration is rooted in a simple idea: that understanding another culture does not necessarily require speaking its language. Sometimes, it begins with listening. And in bringing together musical traditions that have travelled through different histories and geographies, Levy and Akshara Duo hope to create precisely that space for discovery.
Entry at ₹2,000++. Dec 4 & 5, 8 pm onwards. At 4Note Gardens, Gachibowli.
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