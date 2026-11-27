For Gabriel, the experience of seeing his compositions travel beyond Brazil has also been particularly rewarding. His work has been performed by internationally acclaimed musicians, including Yo-Yo Ma and Paquito d’Rivera, bringing his compositions to audiences and performers across different musical landscapes. Reflecting on this, the musicians describe the experience with an affectionate comparison. “It is always a great joy to see our music travelling around the world, especially when it is performed by artistes of such exceptional calibre. I feel like a proud fatherwatching his child achieve important things!” they share. Having performed across different countries and welcomed musicians from around the world to Brazil, they have also learnt that cultural exchange is not simply about identifying similarities. Even when musicians play the same rhythmic or melodic phrase, their interpretation can be shaped by the cultural experiences they bring to it. “Through travelling around the world and welcoming musicians from different countries to Brazil, we have come to realise that there is a deeply defining cultural element in every musical identity. Even when playing the same rhythmic or melodic phrase, each person understands and feels it differently. This reveals different approaches, intentions and ways of expressing the very same musical idea. This is yet another richness of intercultural exchange,” they point out.

This becomes particularly interesting when they perform in India. Musical elements that Brazilian audiences might immediately recognise can create an entirely different response among Indian listeners. Rather than approaching every audience with the same expectations, the musicians are interested in understanding these differences and allowing them to shape future collaborations. “It is not exactly the same everywhere. For example, certain musical elements that might seem quite familiar or obvious in Brazil could spark a sense of novelty and curiosity in India. We also want to connect with Indian musicians and gradually discover how to make these musical adjustments through exchange and collaboration,” they explain.

Beyond music, the relationship between India and Brazil is something they find particularly fascinating. Both countries have cultures shaped by a mixture of diverse influences, but their historical experiences and ways of preserving knowledge offer different perspectives. The musicians point to India’s ancient civilisation, its connection to scriptural knowledge, the great empires that have preserved historical records and its longstanding religious traditions. Brazil, on the other hand, has much of its millennia-old cultural heritage rooted in Indigenous communities, whose knowledge and traditions have been transmitted primarily through oral traditions over centuries.

“One of the main differences is that India has an ancient civilisation deeply connected to scriptural knowledge, with great empires that have preserved historical records and very ancient religious traditions. In Brazil, on the other hand, much of our millennia-old cultural heritage is rooted in Indigenous peoples, whose knowledge and traditions have been transmitted primarily through oral traditions for centuries. This gives rise to different epistemologies and distinct ways of relating to time, community and life itself. Both cultures are extraordinarily rich, but they offer different ways of perceiving and understanding the world.”

It is this curiosity about different ways of experiencing music and life that they bring to Hyderabad. The specially curated repertoire will feature original compositions from Gabriel’s acclaimed album Terra e Lua, Fabio’s 7 Portais and Marcus’ recent work, alongside celebrated pieces from the Brazilian and international music repertoire.

With their combination of accordion, handpan and world percussion, the musicians are set to take audiences through Brazilian traditions and global influences. But beyond the instruments, compositions and rhythmic explorations, their collaboration is rooted in a simple idea: that understanding another culture does not necessarily require speaking its language. Sometimes, it begins with listening. And in bringing together musical traditions that have travelled through different histories and geographies, Levy and Akshara Duo hope to create precisely that space for discovery.

Entry at ₹2,000++. Dec 4 & 5, 8 pm onwards. At 4Note Gardens, Gachibowli.