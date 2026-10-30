Indulge Chennai 19th Anniversary Special: 6 road trips from Chennai for a quick weekend escape

Chennai is a perfectly good city to live in. But, if you are looking for a weekend escape from the scorching sun and the din of traffic, we have some options. Within a few hours’ drive lie former colonial outposts, temples that have outlived dynasties, fortresses built to handle invading armies and wetlands that operate according to the considerably more sensible timetable of birds. These are six places worth giving a night, a little curiosity and more than a cursory glance.