Indulge Chennai 19th Anniversary Special: 6 road trips from Chennai for a quick weekend escape

Chennai is a perfectly good city to live in. But, if you are looking for a weekend escape from the scorching sun and the din of traffic, we have some options. Within a few hours’ drive lie former colonial outposts, temples that have outlived dynasties, fortresses built to handle invading armies and wetlands that operate according to the considerably more sensible timetable of birds. These are six places worth giving a night, a little curiosity and more than a cursory glance.
Gingee is a historic town in Tamil Nadu, best known for Gingee Fort, or Senji Kottai, a formidable stronghold spread across three rocky hills. Its granite ramparts, ancient granaries and seven-storey kalyana mahal speak of its military past. A few kilometres away, Singavaram is home to a rock-cut Ranganatha Temple, where a giant reclining Vishnu is linked to the legend of Raja Desingh, the young ruler who died fighting the Nawab of Arcot in 1714. Visit between November and February, when the cooler weather makes exploring the fort more pleasant.
Distance and drive: Around 155–180 km; 2.5–3.5 hours.
Vellore’s 16th-century fort, built under the Vijayanagara Empire, witnessed the 1806 mutiny against British rule and houses a Shiva temple, a mosque and a church within the same walls. Beyond the fort, the gold-clad Mahalakshmi Temple at Sripuram makes a striking detour, while Amirthi Forest leads to a seasonal waterfall. Follow your appetite towards nearby Ambur for its celebrated biriyani or Arcot for the syrup-soaked makkan peda.
Distance and drive: Around 135–150 km; 2.5–3 hours.
A darshan at Tirumala may be the reason for the journey, but there’s good reason to linger after we’ve paid our respects. The ancient Silathoranam rock arch sits among the hills, Chandragiri Fort recalls the might of the Vijayanagara Empire, and Talakona Waterfalls offers a forest escape beyond the temple crowds. Back at the table, tuck into a fiery Andhra meal with gongura pachadi, then make room for the famous Tirupati laddu and a plate of tangy pulihora, served as temple prasadam.
Distance and drive: Around 135–160 km; 3–4 hours.
The drive from Chennai to Nagalapuram takes us towards the rocky slopes of the Eastern Ghats, where forest trails lead to waterfalls and natural pools. The town is also home to the Sri Vedanarayana Swamy Temple, where the setting sun illuminates the deity’s feet, navel and head on successive days during the annual Surya Puja, usually held in late March. Time your visit around the festival to witness the meeting of sunlight and temple architecture.
Distance and drive: Around 70–85 km; 2–2.5 hours.
An hour or so north of Chennai, Pulicat is a fishing town with a past that stretches well beyond its quiet-looking lagoon. Between October and March, migratory flamingos gather on the mudflats, while the Dutch cemetery recalls the town’s history as a colonial trading port. Hire a local boatman to explore the water, eat the day’s catch and look for palmyra-leaf handicrafts made by local women. Time your trip for February 2, when Pulicat Day celebrates the lagoon with catamaran races and heritage activities.
Distance and drive: Around 55–75 km; 1.5–2 hours.
Chidambaram is home to the Thillai Nataraja Temple, where Shiva is worshipped as the cosmic dancer beneath a gold-roofed sanctum. After exploring its monumental gateways and pillared halls, seek out kathirikai gothsu, the tangy brinjal dish associated with the temple town. Then drive to Pichavaram, where a boat floats through one of India’s major mangrove forests, its tangled roots sheltering fish and birdlife. Visit between November and February for a more manageable mix of temple walks and time on the water.
Distance and drive: Around 230–260 km; 4–4.5 hours.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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