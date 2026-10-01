Pench, Rukhad and Kanha: Exploring India’s wild heart in Madhya Pradesh’s tiger country

Growing up with The Jungle Book, the forest existed largely in our imaginations as a place where Mowgli ran barefoot with Baloo while Bagheera kept watch from the high branches. Pench, often associated with the landscape that inspired Rudyard Kipling’s stories, was where we began our journey into a world we had once known only through books, cartoon series and movies.

Our trip began at Nagpur airport, with a drive along NH44 towards Pench Jungle Camp, one of Jungle Camps India’s properties on the edge of Pench Tiger Reserve. During the drive, we watched through the window as the city gave way to villages, wide meadows and green farmlands, with low hills appearing in the distance. By the time we reached the camp, a herd of spotted deer and a troop of langurs had appeared near the entrance, offering a welcome no check-in desk could quite match.