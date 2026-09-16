The rules of a jungle safari every first-time visitor should know

A jungle safari is not a zoo visit with a better view. You are entering a wild habitat, and what you do inside it can affect both the animals and your own safety. Rules vary between reserves and even between core and buffer zones, so always check the instructions issued by the park you are visiting. But these are some basic principles every first-time safari-goer should know.
Do not assume your phone is allowed simply because it was permitted on another safari. Rules can differ by reserve and zone. Tadoba currently prohibits mobile phones and similar electronic gadgets inside the Tiger Reserve and lists a ₹5,000 fine for violations. Corbett also states that mobile phones are not permitted in tourism zones of the core tiger habitat. At Pench, mobile phones are allowed in buffer areas but not in core zones, so check which zone you are entering before your safari.
Bright colours can alarm or startle wild animals, particularly when they stand out sharply against the surrounding vegetation. Muted, earthy shades are less visually conspicuous and can help minimise visual disturbance, which may make it easier to observe animals without affecting their behaviour. Opt for olive, beige, brown, grey and similar shades rather than neon or highly saturated colours.
Your favourite fragrance may not be welcome in the jungle. Avoid strong perfumes, deodorants and other heavily scented products, as many animals rely heavily on their sense of smell to interpret their surroundings. Keeping your scent as unobtrusive as possible removes one potential source of disturbance and may give you a better chance of observing wildlife behaving naturally.
A safari is not the place for loud conversations, music or excited shouting when someone spots an animal. Noise can disturb wildlife and alert animals to your presence. If you spot something, point it out quietly and let your guide take the lead.
Even when an animal appears far away, stay inside the safari vehicle except at designated places. Your vehicle provides an important barrier between you and wildlife, and your guide knows when it is safe to stop or disembark.
Do not ask your driver to chase wildlife, block its path, follow it repeatedly or move closer for a photograph. Do not feed, tease or call out to animals either. Let the animal decide how close the encounter gets.
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