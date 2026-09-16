The rules of a jungle safari every first-time visitor should know

Know what to wear and how to behave around wildlife before you enter the forest
The forest works in mysterious ways, and there are a few things you can keep in mind to make your safari enjoyable for both you and the wildlife.
The forest works in mysterious ways, and there are a few things you can keep in mind to make your safari enjoyable for both you and the wildlife.

A jungle safari is not a zoo visit with a better view. You are entering a wild habitat, and what you do inside it can affect both the animals and your own safety. Rules vary between reserves and even between core and buffer zones, so always check the instructions issued by the park you are visiting. But these are some basic principles every first-time safari-goer should know.

1. Check the phone rules for your reserve and zone

Many reserves currently prohibit mobile phones and similar electronic gadgets inside the Tiger Reserves.
Many reserves currently prohibit mobile phones and similar electronic gadgets inside the Tiger Reserves.

Do not assume your phone is allowed simply because it was permitted on another safari. Rules can differ by reserve and zone. Tadoba currently prohibits mobile phones and similar electronic gadgets inside the Tiger Reserve and lists a ₹5,000 fine for violations. Corbett also states that mobile phones are not permitted in tourism zones of the core tiger habitat. At Pench, mobile phones are allowed in buffer areas but not in core zones, so check which zone you are entering before your safari.

2. Leave the bright colours at the hotel

Bright colours can alarm or startle wild animals.
Bright colours can alarm or startle wild animals.

Bright colours can alarm or startle wild animals, particularly when they stand out sharply against the surrounding vegetation. Muted, earthy shades are less visually conspicuous and can help minimise visual disturbance, which may make it easier to observe animals without affecting their behaviour. Opt for olive, beige, brown, grey and similar shades rather than neon or highly saturated colours.

3. Skip the strong perfume

Avoid strong perfumes, deodorants and other heavily scented products
Avoid strong perfumes, deodorants and other heavily scented productsDimenshtein Olga

Your favourite fragrance may not be welcome in the jungle. Avoid strong perfumes, deodorants and other heavily scented products, as many animals rely heavily on their sense of smell to interpret their surroundings. Keeping your scent as unobtrusive as possible removes one potential source of disturbance and may give you a better chance of observing wildlife behaving naturally.

4. Keep your voice down

Noise can disturb wildlife and alert animals to your presence.
Noise can disturb wildlife and alert animals to your presence.

A safari is not the place for loud conversations, music or excited shouting when someone spots an animal. Noise can disturb wildlife and alert animals to your presence. If you spot something, point it out quietly and let your guide take the lead.

5. Never get out of the vehicle unless told to

Even when an animal appears far away, stay inside the safari vehicle except at designated places.
Even when an animal appears far away, stay inside the safari vehicle except at designated places.

Even when an animal appears far away, stay inside the safari vehicle except at designated places. Your vehicle provides an important barrier between you and wildlife, and your guide knows when it is safe to stop or disembark.

6. Don't interfere with wildlife

Let the animal decide how close the encounter gets.
Let the animal decide how close the encounter gets.

Do not ask your driver to chase wildlife, block its path, follow it repeatedly or move closer for a photograph. Do not feed, tease or call out to animals either. Let the animal decide how close the encounter gets.

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The forest works in mysterious ways, and there are a few things you can keep in mind to make your safari enjoyable for both you and the wildlife.
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The forest works in mysterious ways, and there are a few things you can keep in mind to make your safari enjoyable for both you and the wildlife.
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