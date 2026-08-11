Planning a monsoon escape? These national parks are worth the trip

The monsoon does not mean putting the binoculars away. While many national parks close their core tourism zones during the rains, several wildlife destinations continue to operate, offering everything from boat rides and buffer-zone safaris to wetland walks. The experience may look different, but the forest is very much open for business.
Periyar is one of India's more reliable monsoon wildlife options. The reserve remains open throughout the year, and Kerala Tourism lists boat trips on Periyar Lake as a key visitor experience. Elephants, gaur, sambar, wild boar and several species of waterbirds can be spotted along the lake and forest edges.
Tadoba's core zone closes from July 1 to September 30, but its buffer zones remain accessible during the monsoon. The Maharashtra Forest Department's official booking portal lists buffer safaris through July, August and September, including gates such as Agarari, Devada-Adegaon, Ramdegi and Navegaon.
Nagarhole remains accessible during the monsoon, with Karnataka's government-owned Jungle Lodges and Resorts operating wildlife experiences in the Kabini region year-round. Rain can transform the landscape into a particularly lush setting, while the reserve's forests and waterways support elephants, deer, gaur and abundant birdlife.
For birdwatchers, monsoon brings a very different wildlife experience. Keoladeo's wetland receives its principal rainfall between July and September, and UNESCO notes that the park floods during the rainy season, with water levels managed through dykes and sluice gates. The changing water levels are central to how this famous wetland functions.
Open does not mean weather-proof. Heavy rain can still affect safari schedules, boat rides and access within individual reserves. Check the relevant forest department or official booking portal for operating hours and weather-related restrictions immediately before travelling.
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