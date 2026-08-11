Planning a monsoon escape? These national parks are worth the trip

While several of India's best-known tiger reserves shut their core zones for the wet season, these wildlife destinations continue to offer regulated access during the monsoon.
A lone elephant makes its way down a freshly rained-on mud track.
A lone elephant makes its way down a freshly rained-on mud track.

The monsoon does not mean putting the binoculars away. While many national parks close their core tourism zones during the rains, several wildlife destinations continue to operate, offering everything from boat rides and buffer-zone safaris to wetland walks. The experience may look different, but the forest is very much open for business.

1. Periyar Tiger Reserve, Kerala

Heavy downpours transform the Cardamom Hills into lush evergreen landscapes
Heavy downpours transform the Cardamom Hills into lush evergreen landscapes

Periyar is one of India's more reliable monsoon wildlife options. The reserve remains open throughout the year, and Kerala Tourism lists boat trips on Periyar Lake as a key visitor experience. Elephants, gaur, sambar, wild boar and several species of waterbirds can be spotted along the lake and forest edges.

2. Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra

Teak and bamboo forests come alive with active streams and high birdwatching potential.
Teak and bamboo forests come alive with active streams and high birdwatching potential.

Tadoba's core zone closes from July 1 to September 30, but its buffer zones remain accessible during the monsoon. The Maharashtra Forest Department's official booking portal lists buffer safaris through July, August and September, including gates such as Agarari, Devada-Adegaon, Ramdegi and Navegaon.

3. Nagarhole National Park, Karnataka

Core safari tracks can be temporarily suspended due to muddy trails but the scenery is at its most picturesque.
Core safari tracks can be temporarily suspended due to muddy trails but the scenery is at its most picturesque.

Nagarhole remains accessible during the monsoon, with Karnataka's government-owned Jungle Lodges and Resorts operating wildlife experiences in the Kabini region year-round. Rain can transform the landscape into a particularly lush setting, while the reserve's forests and waterways support elephants, deer, gaur and abundant birdlife.

4. Keoladeo National Park, Rajasthan

During the monsoon season, Keoladeo National Park becomes a prime breeding ground for resident waterbirds like this white stork.
During the monsoon season, Keoladeo National Park becomes a prime breeding ground for resident waterbirds like this white stork.

For birdwatchers, monsoon brings a very different wildlife experience. Keoladeo's wetland receives its principal rainfall between July and September, and UNESCO notes that the park floods during the rainy season, with water levels managed through dykes and sluice gates. The changing water levels are central to how this famous wetland functions.

Always check the relevant forest department or official booking portal for operating hours and weather-related restrictions
Always check the relevant forest department or official booking portal for operating hours and weather-related restrictions

Open does not mean weather-proof. Heavy rain can still affect safari schedules, boat rides and access within individual reserves. Check the relevant forest department or official booking portal for operating hours and weather-related restrictions immediately before travelling.


For more updates, join/follow our WhatsAppTelegram and YouTube channels.

A lone elephant makes its way down a freshly rained-on mud track.
National parks to avoid during monsoon: Where wildlife trips can get risky
A lone elephant makes its way down a freshly rained-on mud track.
Move over Mussoorie and Landour, and visit these lesser-known places near Delhi this Independence Day weekend
Monsoon
Monsoon Safari
Best Indian National Parks in Monsoon

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X
IndulgExpress
www.indulgexpress.com