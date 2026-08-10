National parks to avoid during monsoon: Where wildlife trips can get risky

The monsoon may turn forests lush and dramatic, but it is hardly the easiest season for a wildlife holiday. Across India, several national parks shut their tourism zones during the rains, while flooding, waterlogged tracks and landslides can make travel unpredictable. If a safari is on your monsoon itinerary, these are the places worth reconsidering.
Kaziranga's monsoon shutdown is closely tied to its location in the Brahmaputra floodplain. The Assam Forest Department notes that floodwater can rise three to four metres above ground level and that animals move towards the Karbi Anglong hills for safety and food. Flooding can also damage roads and infrastructure, making movement through the park difficult.
Uttarakhand Tourism states that some zones of Corbett close during the monsoon, when heavy rainfall can make forest routes difficult to navigate. The wider Uttarakhand region is also highly vulnerable to landslides, with the National Remote Sensing Centre's Landslide Atlas recording more than 11,000 mapped landslides in the state. Corbett's core tourism zones, including Dhikala and Bijrani, close during the monsoon, while Jhirna remains open year-round and buffer areas such as Dhela and Sitabani generally continue to offer access, subject to weather and local conditions.
Rajaji is another reserve where monsoon conditions can complicate a safari. Uttarakhand Tourism says the park is closed during the monsoon and recommends November to June for visits. The reserve spans the Shivalik hills and has the Ganga and Song rivers running through it. Gohri, in the eastern part of the reserve, is a buffer-zone area where some safari access can continue during the monsoon, but heavy rain can still alter routes and timings.
Panna shuts from July to September because of the monsoon, according to the Government of India's Incredible India portal. Its regular tourism season runs from mid-October to mid-June, making the three wettest months a straightforward period to avoid for a conventional safari.
Pench follows the broader seasonal closure pattern across Madhya Pradesh's tiger reserves, with its core tourism operations suspended during the monsoon. The closure reflects the practical difficulties of running safaris on rain-affected forest tracks during this period.
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