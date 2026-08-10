National parks to avoid during monsoon: Where wildlife trips can get risky

Rajaji is another reserve where monsoon conditions can complicate a safari. Uttarakhand Tourism says the park is closed during the monsoon and recommends November to June for visits. The reserve spans the Shivalik hills and has the Ganga and Song rivers running through it. Gohri, in the eastern part of the reserve, is a buffer-zone area where some safari access can continue during the monsoon, but heavy rain can still alter routes and timings.