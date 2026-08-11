Move over Mussoorie and Landour, and visit these lesser-known places near Delhi this Independence Day weekend

Situated beyond Chamba and Mussoorie in Garhwal, Uttarakhand, Kanatal remains relatively undisturbed by mass tourism. Sitting at an altitude of over 8,500 feet, it boasts sweeping views of deep valleys and cloud-capped Himalayan horizons.

How to reach: 7 to 7.5 hours drive via Dehradun/Mussoorie bypass. You can also take an overnight or early morning Volvo/semi-sleeper bus from ISBT Kashmere Gate Delhi heading toward Dehradun, Rishikesh, or Chamba, and rent a local taxi or board a regional state-run bus to reach Kanatal. One can also catch a train from Delhi to Dehradun (such as the Dehradun Shatabdi or Nanda Devi Express). The Dehradun Railway Station is about 75 to 78 km away from Kanatal, and one can use the official prepaid taxi counter to hire a direct cab to Kanatal.

What to expect: Walking through Kaudia Forest, camping, enjoying panoramic valley viewpoints, and visiting Surkanda Devi Temple via cable car or trek. The entire region turns lush green, with rain-washed forests, cool mountain air, and cozy mountain homestays.