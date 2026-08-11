Move over Mussoorie and Landour, and visit these lesser-known places near Delhi this Independence Day weekend

If you are looking to escape the city during the Independence Day long weekend without getting stuck in heavy tourist crowds, skipping popular hubs like Shimla, Mussoorie, or Rishikesh is a great strategy.
Here are 5 nearby, lesser-known destinations within driving distance of Delhi that offer scenic views, peaceful surrounds, and a unique monsoon getaway:
Located just 13 km before Shimla, Shoghi is a quiet, idyllic hamlet nestled among pine and oak forests. While most weekend traffic continues onward to Shimla’s crowded Mall Road, Shoghi offers pure tranquility with lush green hills during the monsoon season. The monsoon mist covering the pine-forested slopes gives the region an ethereal feel, perfect for a relaxing mountain retreat.
How to reach: It is a 6.5 to 7 hours drive via NH44/NH5. Else, take a direct overnight Volvo or AC bus from Kashmere Gate or Majnu Ka Tilla, taking about 7.5 to 8.5 hours. Alternatively, take a train to Kalka or Chandigarh, then hire a cab.
What to expect: Scenic nature trails, forest hikes, ancient temples like Tara Devi, and peaceful homestays amidst apple orchards.
Tucked deep in the Kumaon region between Almora and Mukteshwar, Peora is a tiny, untouched village framed by dense pine and sal forests with views of snow-clad Himalayan peaks on clear days. It provides an off-grid escape with crisp mountain air, rustic tiled-roof village huts, and complete quiet away from long-weekend tourist crowds.
How to reach: 7.5 to 8 hours drive or overnight train to Kathgodam followed by a 2.5-hour taxi ride.
What to expect: Village walks, birdwatching, eco-tourism homestays, and picking fresh seasonal fruit in local orchards.
Situated beyond Chamba and Mussoorie in Garhwal, Uttarakhand, Kanatal remains relatively undisturbed by mass tourism. Sitting at an altitude of over 8,500 feet, it boasts sweeping views of deep valleys and cloud-capped Himalayan horizons.
How to reach: 7 to 7.5 hours drive via Dehradun/Mussoorie bypass. You can also take an overnight or early morning Volvo/semi-sleeper bus from ISBT Kashmere Gate Delhi heading toward Dehradun, Rishikesh, or Chamba, and rent a local taxi or board a regional state-run bus to reach Kanatal. One can also catch a train from Delhi to Dehradun (such as the Dehradun Shatabdi or Nanda Devi Express). The Dehradun Railway Station is about 75 to 78 km away from Kanatal, and one can use the official prepaid taxi counter to hire a direct cab to Kanatal.
What to expect: Walking through Kaudia Forest, camping, enjoying panoramic valley viewpoints, and visiting Surkanda Devi Temple via cable car or trek. The entire region turns lush green, with rain-washed forests, cool mountain air, and cozy mountain homestays.
Perched in the Shivalik hills of Himachal Pradesh, Nahan is a serene cantonment town free from high-rise commercialism. It features historic lakes, colonial heritage, and quiet forest roads ideal for gentle walks. The monsoon fills the surrounding lakes and streams, creating lush greenery across the lower Himalayan foothills.
How to reach: 5 to 5.5 hours drive via Karnal and Yamunanagar. You can also take a train till Ambala Cantonment Junction, and hire a taxi to reach Nahan.
What to expect: Boating at Renuka Lake (Himachal's largest natural lake), visiting Jaitak Fort, and quiet nature walks along Villa Round trail.
If you prefer a shorter drive to avoid mountain monsoon driving conditions, the historic fort of Tijara in Rajasthan's Alwar district provides a serene heritage weekend. Set atop a hill overlooking green countryside, it feels world's away from urban chaos.
How to reach: 2.5 to 3 hours drive via Delhi-Mumbai Expressway/NH48. You can also avail a direct bus from ISBT Kashmiri Gate via RSRTC and private operators. You can also take a train from Delhi to nearby Khairthal, then take a local taxi or bus the rest of the way to Tijara.
What to expect: Exploring 19th-century Rajasthani architecture, terraced hanging gardens, and grand palace courtyards. Rain showers transform the surrounding Aravalli hills into a surprisingly green landscape, making outdoor dining and palace strolls very pleasant.
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