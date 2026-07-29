Planning to visit India's last village, Chitkul? Know the best routes, stays and travel tips

Chitkul lies in the Kinnaur district, which is close to the Indo-Tibetan Border Tracts. This place is situated on the way after Sangla and Rakchham. The surrounding area of the village comprises Himalayan mountains, rock formations, the Baspa river, and wooden constructions. Travellers usually visit the destination as a part of the Sangla, Rakchham, and Chitkul tour.
Experience varies with different seasons. March and April have the valley becoming more tranquil, with remaining snow in the high mountains and better road conditions. May and June are the busiest periods since the road conditions are favourable and the climate stays pleasant for family and first-time tourists.
During July to September, you will find beautiful greenery, clouds, and increased risks of landslides, roadblocks, and bad weather. October and November are some of the finest months for serene travels, blue skies, photography, and even stargazing.
The months December to February make the village a snow-covered place. But tourists need to be prepared for the extremely cold weather, road closures, and lack of accommodation facilities.
What draws tourists most is the landscape. Tourists can relish the views of the Baspa river, take peaceful village walks and take photographs of the valley. The Nagasti ITBP route has more mountainous views and fewer crowds, but tourists have to refrain from taking photographs from certain spots.
Also make sure to pay a visit to the iconic eatery, Hindustan Ka Aakhri Dhaba. The best time to visit the village is early in the morning when there is no crowd. Clear nights will allow you to stargaze or take photos at night.
The commonly used route begins from Shimla through Narkanda, Rampur, Reckong Peo, Sangla and Rakchham to reach the village. It is located at a distance of 24 km from Sangla and 11 km from Rakchham. Travellers driving themselves should expect narrow roads, steep sections, changing weather and occasional landslides. The Tranda Dhank stretch is better crossed during daylight hours, and try to stay away from late-night drives.
Here, accommodation is much more centred around natural and local activities rather than luxury. Travellers have a range of options from wooden homestays to traditional guesthouses, mountain view hotels and even riverside accommodations. The wooden houses of Kinnaur provide an insight into local architecture and let you experience the locals' hospitality.
But before travelling, remember that internet may be inconsistent, access to ATMs is limited, and weather may interfere with electricity and mobile connectivity. It is advised to carry cash, download offline maps, and have your identity documents ready.
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