Planning to visit India's last village, Chitkul? Know the best routes, stays and travel tips

During July to September, you will find beautiful greenery, clouds, and increased risks of landslides, roadblocks, and bad weather. October and November are some of the finest months for serene travels, blue skies, photography, and even stargazing.

The months December to February make the village a snow-covered place. But tourists need to be prepared for the extremely cold weather, road closures, and lack of accommodation facilities.

What are the best things to do in Chitkul?

What draws tourists most is the landscape. Tourists can relish the views of the Baspa river, take peaceful village walks and take photographs of the valley. The Nagasti ITBP route has more mountainous views and fewer crowds, but tourists have to refrain from taking photographs from certain spots.