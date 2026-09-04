This Madurai hotel makes it easy to explore the city and slow down between outings

The hotel’s central location made getting around easy. Popular attractions, markets, and food spots are all within easy reach, while the hotel can arrange cars for guests heading out.

Inside, the hotel feels sleek and contemporary. Our room was spacious and comfortable with a large bed, a marble bathroom and a generous window overlooking the greenery outside. The touch-operated controls let us adjust the lighting with a single master switch that turns everything off at once. The chair by the window soon became a favourite spot. The outdoor pool is another place to unwind between outings, while the fitness centre and spacious lobby round out the polished feel. Near the pool, under some shade, we spotted a trampoline, which we eyed with real longing but did not go near, on account of being adults with a reputation, however fictional, to protect!