This iconic highway restaurant near Mahabalipuram has a fresh new look and a menu worth the detour

From there, the meal wandered north. We scooped up Gatte ki sabzi with flaky Methi thepla, the gram flour dumplings soaking up the gently spiced gravy beautifully. The Dal baati churma followed, the baati drenched in fragrant ghee and begging to be cracked open. Then came the Korean butter chilli paneer. A delicate crisp coating gave way to soft paneer, while the gochujang brought gentle sweetness and mild heat, making it easy to see why it could become a favourite with younger diners.

Just when we thought we’d had enough, the chaat section convinced us otherwise. The Sev tamatar was a riot of textures, with juicy tomatoes tucked beneath a generous layer of crisp sev that softened ever so slightly as it soaked up the tangy, sweet-spicy gravy. The Bread channa was equally satisfying, soft cubes of bread soaking up the gently spiced channa, making for a hearty yet surprisingly light snack.

Minutes from Mahabalipuram’s UNESCO World Heritage monuments, Motel Mamalla remains the kind of stop that becomes part of the trip itself.