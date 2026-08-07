This iconic highway restaurant near Mahabalipuram has a fresh new look and a menu worth the detour

For decades, Motel Mamalla has been a familiar landmark for anyone driving down the East Coast Road. Whether it’s an early breakfast before a day in Mahabalipuram or a leisurely lunch on the way to Puducherry, generations of travellers have made it part of their journey. Its recent renovation gave us the perfect excuse to return, curious to see how a familiar favourite had reinvented itself without losing the charm that made people keep coming back.
The familiar warmth remains, only now it comes wrapped in brighter, airier spaces with Madras-style roofs, stained-glass peacocks, murals inspired by Mahabalipuram’s monuments and enough room to stretch out after a long drive.
Menus usually take us a while to work through, but the Tandoori idli had us curious the moment we spotted it. Smoky from the tandoor yet impossibly soft inside, the bite-sized idlis carried a creamy marinade that made the familiar feel entirely new and set the bar high for the rest of the meal.
The Paneer dosa came next. Crisp from the wood fire and generously packed with paneer, it was hearty without feeling heavy. The classic trio of coconut, mint, and tomato chutneys made for reliable companions, while the sambar deserved a mention of its own. Prepared differently through the day, it is made heartier for breakfast and lighter by dinner.
From there, the meal wandered north. We scooped up Gatte ki sabzi with flaky Methi thepla, the gram flour dumplings soaking up the gently spiced gravy beautifully. The Dal baati churma followed, the baati drenched in fragrant ghee and begging to be cracked open. Then came the Korean butter chilli paneer. A delicate crisp coating gave way to soft paneer, while the gochujang brought gentle sweetness and mild heat, making it easy to see why it could become a favourite with younger diners.
Just when we thought we’d had enough, the chaat section convinced us otherwise. The Sev tamatar was a riot of textures, with juicy tomatoes tucked beneath a generous layer of crisp sev that softened ever so slightly as it soaked up the tangy, sweet-spicy gravy. The Bread channa was equally satisfying, soft cubes of bread soaking up the gently spiced channa, making for a hearty yet surprisingly light snack.
Minutes from Mahabalipuram’s UNESCO World Heritage monuments, Motel Mamalla remains the kind of stop that becomes part of the trip itself.
Meal for two: INR 700 onwards. 7 am to 11 pm. At Motel Mamalla, ECR.
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