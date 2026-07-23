Looking for Chettinad fusion in Chennai? This newly opened spot is worth a visit

For the mains, the Mutton biriyani was everything a Chettinad biriyani should be. Cooked with fragrant seeraga samba rice, prized for absorbing spice while retaining its bite, it paired beautifully with comforting elumbu dalcha. The overnight-rested Meen kuzhambu was another reminder that some dishes simply reward patience. Rested overnight before being served, it had a depth that only time can bring, its tangy gravy clinging beautifully to the seer fish.

A meal this elaborate could easily have felt overwhelming, but S Hassain, the restaurant’s internationally certified butler, ensured it never did.

Dessert brought the meal to a close. The Pepper chocolate ganache lingered with a subtle warmth that never overwhelmed the chocolate, while the Elaneer payasam panna cotta captured the delicate sweetness of tender coconut in a silky finish.

Meal for two: INR 1,200 onwards. From 12 pm to 3 pm, and 7 pm to 10 pm. At The Chettinad Social, Nungambakkam.