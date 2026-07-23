Looking for Chettinad fusion in Chennai? This newly opened spot is worth a visit

In the bustling heart of Nungambakkam, The Chettinad Social has opened as the playful younger sibling to the more traditional and much-loved The Chettinad Stories. If the latter celebrates Chettinad cuisine in its most authentic form, this new outpost has a little more fun with it.
The Shallot chicken consommé arrived first — an amber-hued, double-clarified broth that appeared almost too delicate, yet one sip proved otherwise. Laced with pepper, it came with tiny chicken meatballs that added just enough bite without distracting from the broth. Then came the Crab rasam—easily the dish we kept talking about long after our bowls were empty. Sweet nori-wrapped crab rolls met the familiar tang of rasam, adding a playful texture without taking the spotlight away from the flavourful broth. We would have happily asked for another bowl had there not been several more courses waiting.
Next, earthy mushrooms filled the Karuveppilai mushroom tart, tucked inside a buttery curry leaf shell and finished with pepper-parmesan gratin. The Thengai kozhi varuval was another standout, with coconut milk lending a gentle creaminess to tender chicken lifted by fennel and green chillies—we couldn’t stop reaching for more.
The Brainiac golgappa followed, which had the entire table smiling. Crisp shells were filled tableside with peppery lamb brain and warm paya broth—a fun, flavour-packed bomb that was playful without feeling gimmicky. Wrapped in impossibly fine strands of kataifi, the Elumicha yera fry. The delicate pastry shattered with every bite before giving way to juicy prawns, cut beautifully by a bright lemon sauce. The Pulled mutton baby potato was equally indulgent, though the rich, fatty hollandaise leaned a touch heavy after the lighter appetisers.
For the mains, the Mutton biriyani was everything a Chettinad biriyani should be. Cooked with fragrant seeraga samba rice, prized for absorbing spice while retaining its bite, it paired beautifully with comforting elumbu dalcha. The overnight-rested Meen kuzhambu was another reminder that some dishes simply reward patience. Rested overnight before being served, it had a depth that only time can bring, its tangy gravy clinging beautifully to the seer fish.
A meal this elaborate could easily have felt overwhelming, but S Hassain, the restaurant’s internationally certified butler, ensured it never did.
Dessert brought the meal to a close. The Pepper chocolate ganache lingered with a subtle warmth that never overwhelmed the chocolate, while the Elaneer payasam panna cotta captured the delicate sweetness of tender coconut in a silky finish.
Meal for two: INR 1,200 onwards. From 12 pm to 3 pm, and 7 pm to 10 pm. At The Chettinad Social, Nungambakkam.
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