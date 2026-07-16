From chimichurri prawns to melt-in-the-mouth brisket, this BBQ food festival in Chennai delivers and how!

The aroma reached us before the menu did. Smoky marinades, roasting herbs and the unmistakable scent of food fresh off the grill wrapped around us the moment we stepped into Cappella at The Palomar by Crossway. The restaurant’s ongoing BBQ Food Festival is currently turning out everything from charcoal-kissed seafood and kebabs to slow-roasted specials, making it dangerously easy to arrive hungry.
We began with the Chimichurri jumbo prawns. Four plump, shell-on beauties arrived juicy and sweet, dressed in a vibrant parsley, coriander and red chilli chimichurri that practically sings. The potato wedges and colourful grilled vegetables—broccoli, zucchini, and carrots—added a welcome crunch, but honestly, nothing could distract us from those prawns. They were the kind of starter that sparks friendly fights over the last bite.
The barbecue platter followed with the Chicken jujeh kebab, Hariyali paneer tikka and Tandoori malai broccoli. The Chicken jujeh kebab emerged as the clear star. Marinated with saffron, yoghurt, lemon and spices, each piece was remarkably soft and succulent, carrying just enough smokiness from the grill while allowing the richness of the marinade to shine through. The Hariyali paneer tikka, perfumed with fresh mint and coriander, delivered a pleasant, soft bite, while the Tandoori malai broccoli retained a satisfying crunch beneath its creamy coating.
Next came the Rosemary and thyme rotisserie chicken, and we appreciated that Cappella lets diners choose between a half or whole bird. Our half chicken arrived beautifully roasted, the herb marinade adding fragrance while allowing the flavour of the meat to shine through. Served with buttered pita, mayonnaise and barbecue sauce in a familiar Middle Eastern style, it made for a comforting combination.
The festival’s real hero, however, revealed itself later: the Beef brisket. We were already full and solemnly promised to restrict ourselves to “just one bite.” The brisket had other plans. Slow-cooked using imported beef, the 250 gram cut pulled apart effortlessly and paired like a dream with creamy mac and cheese. Incredibly tender and beautifully spiced, it was the dish we couldn’t stop talking about long after the plates were cleared.
Dessert rounded things off with the Chocolate fondant cake and Bananarama. The Chocolate fondant cake was everything a chocolate lover could ask for, but the Bananarama completely stole the show. The lightly grilled banana cake carried a delicate caramelised crust while staying wonderfully soft inside, pairing beautifully with butterscotch ice cream, caramel sauce and toasted almonds. We didn’t expect to leave talking about a banana dessert, but here we are.
INR 375 onwards. On till August 30, 11 am to 11 pm. At Cappella, The Palomar by Crossway, ECR.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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