From chimichurri prawns to melt-in-the-mouth brisket, this BBQ food festival in Chennai delivers and how!

Next came the Rosemary and thyme rotisserie chicken, and we appreciated that Cappella lets diners choose between a half or whole bird. Our half chicken arrived beautifully roasted, the herb marinade adding fragrance while allowing the flavour of the meat to shine through. Served with buttered pita, mayonnaise and barbecue sauce in a familiar Middle Eastern style, it made for a comforting combination.

The festival’s real hero, however, revealed itself later: the Beef brisket. We were already full and solemnly promised to restrict ourselves to “just one bite.” The brisket had other plans. Slow-cooked using imported beef, the 250 gram cut pulled apart effortlessly and paired like a dream with creamy mac and cheese. Incredibly tender and beautifully spiced, it was the dish we couldn’t stop talking about long after the plates were cleared.