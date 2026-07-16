This rooftop Kebab & Beer Fiesta in Chennai pairs smoky grills with unlimited chilled beer!

After a long, sweltering day in Chennai, we found ourselves climbing to the rooftop at Samasa Fusion Restaurant in Turyaa Chennai just as the evening breeze began to roll in from the quieter shores of Thiruvalluvar Nagar Beach. With the infinity pool catching the last of the light, the city stretching into the distance, and a chilled beer arriving almost instantly, the evening was already off to a promising start.

The Kebab & Beer Fiesta, currently underway, brings together a rotating daily selection of three vegetarian and three non-vegetarian grills, all paired with unlimited chilled beer. Drawing inspiration from the classic grills of Lucknow, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi, the menu offers plenty to choose from.