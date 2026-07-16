Food

This rooftop Kebab & Beer Fiesta in Chennai pairs smoky grills with unlimited chilled beer!

Think regional Indian grills, free-flowing beer and breezy rooftop views for your next dining plan
A selection of grilled appetisers at the Kebab & Beer Fiesta, featuring Tandoori malai broccoli, Bharwan tangdi kebab and Mahi tikka ajwaini.
Tandoori malai broccoli, Bharwan tangdi kebab and Mahi tikka ajwaini
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After a long, sweltering day in Chennai, we found ourselves climbing to the rooftop at Samasa Fusion Restaurant in Turyaa Chennai just as the evening breeze began to roll in from the quieter shores of Thiruvalluvar Nagar Beach. With the infinity pool catching the last of the light, the city stretching into the distance, and a chilled beer arriving almost instantly, the evening was already off to a promising start.

The Kebab & Beer Fiesta, currently underway, brings together a rotating daily selection of three vegetarian and three non-vegetarian grills, all paired with unlimited chilled beer. Drawing inspiration from the classic grills of Lucknow, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi, the menu offers plenty to choose from.

Mahi tikka ajwain, Chapli kebab and Warqi paratha, served with chutneys and fresh salad garnish on white plates.
Mahi tikka ajwain, Chapli kebab and Warqi paratha

Everything you need to know before visiting the Samasa Fusion Restaurant's Kebab & Beer Fiesta

The Tandoori malai broccoli was an instant favourite. The florets kept a nice crunch even after charring, while the creamy cashew-cheese coating balanced the smoky tandoor flavour. We enjoyed the Bharwan khumb tandoor just as much. The bite-sized mushrooms stayed juicy and soft, with a generous cheese filling that made every bite comforting, especially with the mildly sweet sauce on the side.

Among the meats, the Bharwan tangdi kebab proved the most memorable. Stuffed with guava and nuts, it brought together gentle sweetness, spice and a hint of tang in an unexpected combination. The Mahi tikka ajwaini carried the delicate flavour of mahi mahi fish, lightly scented with carom seeds, while the mint chutney added the freshness that rounded out each bite. The Murgh Angara kebab leaned towards deeper smoky flavours, and the Chapli kebab, paired with flaky Warqi paratha, worked particularly well with the chilled beer.

Paneer Tikka
Paneek Tikka

By the time our hour came to an end, the breeze had turned cooler, the city lights had begun to twinkle and the illuminated YMCA church stood out against the night sky. We left thinking as much about the rooftop as we did the kebabs.

INR 1750++. On till July 31, 7.30 pm onwards. At Samasa, Turyaa Chennai, OMR.

Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com

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