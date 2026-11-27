If there's one thing Uday Benegal has never been short of, it's the courage to march to the beat of his own drum. A defining voice in Indian rock, he has spent over four decades making waves, from his days with Rock Machine to his enduring journey with Indus Creed. But just when you think you've got him pegged, he throws a curveball. With Human Be, his first-ever solo EP, Uday is charting a rather different course, embracing what he calls 'peacecore' – a sound and sensibility rooted in compassion, empathy, forgiveness and vulnerability.

From Indus Creed to Human Be: Uday Benegal on peacecore, reinvention and four decades of Indian Rock

It's a change of pace, but certainly not a departure from his instinct to push boundaries. Working with a new generation of musicians has also given him fresh perspectives and a renewed creative spark. And make no mistake, the man hasn't hung up his rock boots just yet! Ahead of his appearance with The Funk Cartel at Olly Fest in Mumbai, we caught up with the musician for a conversation about finding his groove, creative reinvention, the state of independent music and why sometimes the best way forward is to slow down. Excerpts…