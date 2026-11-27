From Indus Creed to Human Be: Uday Benegal on peacecore, four decades of Indian rock, and his upcoming show
If there's one thing Uday Benegal has never been short of, it's the courage to march to the beat of his own drum. A defining voice in Indian rock, he has spent over four decades making waves, from his days with Rock Machine to his enduring journey with Indus Creed. But just when you think you've got him pegged, he throws a curveball. With Human Be, his first-ever solo EP, Uday is charting a rather different course, embracing what he calls 'peacecore' – a sound and sensibility rooted in compassion, empathy, forgiveness and vulnerability.
From Indus Creed to Human Be: Uday Benegal on peacecore, reinvention and four decades of Indian Rock
It's a change of pace, but certainly not a departure from his instinct to push boundaries. Working with a new generation of musicians has also given him fresh perspectives and a renewed creative spark. And make no mistake, the man hasn't hung up his rock boots just yet! Ahead of his appearance with The Funk Cartel at Olly Fest in Mumbai, we caught up with the musician for a conversation about finding his groove, creative reinvention, the state of independent music and why sometimes the best way forward is to slow down. Excerpts…
You are all set to perform at Olly Fest next weekend. What can the audience expect from you?
I’ll be performing alongside an incredible group of musicians as part of The Funk Cartel at Olly Fest on 29th November! The audience can look forward to a super-fun, groove-filled set of funk and soul covers, brought to life by a fantastic band of musicians and singers. I’m one of four vocalists, and we’ll be performing songs by the likes of Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, Earth, Wind & Fire and many more. It promises to be a fantastic evening of timeless classics, performed by an exceptionally talented bunch of musicians!
You've spent over four decades being one of the defining voices of Indian rock, from Rock Machine to Indus Creed. And now, with Human Be, you're exploring what you call peacecore. Is this the most radical musical and personal evolution you've experienced?
I don't know if I'd use the word 'radical', although I'm not opposed to it. I see it more as a deeper, more inward journey that I've found myself on in recent years, shaped by the times we live in. It's ironic that a call for peace is seen as something extreme these days, especially when we witness such aggressive responses to what are essentially benevolent appeals for basic human rights and dignity through non-violent protest. It's really not that difficult to be kind to other human beings, to animals and to this amazing planet we live on, which nurtures and sustains us.
You spoke about going through almost seven years without the desire to write music. What was happening during that period, and what reignited your creative instinct?
I was going through some rather intense internal transformations, triggered by a series of events in my personal life. I found myself on a pretty rocky inward journey, which involved some dark nights of the soul and a great deal of introspection. It’s difficult to be creative when you’re in that space, and I really had no idea when, or even if, the drought would end. I was caught by surprise when, at the beginning of 2025, a few ideas popped into my head and started gnawing at me, demanding my attention. I’m glad I surrendered to that impulse and took those ideas forward. What followed was a year of deeply satisfying collaborations with some wonderful young musicians, who worked with me to put together my first-ever solo EP, the aforementioned Human Be.
You describe today’s world as loud and attention-seeking. Is peacecore your way of responding to this noise?
Peacecore, for me, is about slowing everything down — the pace, the noise, the conflicting energies, and the incessant distractions. I believe human society urgently needs to take a step back, pause, and just be still. There’s no better time than now to take stock of ourselves and our place in the world. Are we happy with who we are? Are we comfortable with the roles we each play in a world that seems increasingly intent on propagating fear and instability? Stop running and turn the volume down. Unless, of course, Karnivool’s Sound Awake is playing on the stereo!
Human Be explores compassion, empathy, forgiveness, and vulnerability. At a time when the world seems increasingly polarised, do you see the EP as a personal expression or a larger social statement?
I guess it’s a bit of both. Terms like ‘social statement’ feel a little too lofty for my comfort, but I can’t deny that the EP is my response to the state of the world today. It’s very much a personal expression, but it’s also an appeal to those who connect with its message to return to the heart in these bafflingly cruel times.
Working with producer Aria Nanji and a younger generation of musicians has brought a new dimension to your sound. Have these collaborations challenged you to rethink your musical instincts or step outside your comfort zone?
Yes, absolutely. Collaborating with these wonderful young musicians has been an incredibly fulfilling and gratifying experience. From the beginning, my intention was to challenge my instinctive patterns and broaden my perspective and approach. Aria, along with all the other musicians on the EP, helped me step beyond my usual ways of working and break out of familiar habits.
You have been candid about the challenges faced by India’s independent music scene. Despite the abundance of talent, what do you think is holding the ecosystem back?
It’s really a combination of several factors. I don’t believe there’s any shortage of audiences. The indie scene, however, is seriously lacking in venues, booking and management agencies, touring infrastructure that supports more than just one-off gigs, and marketing and distribution mechanisms that are geared towards independent artistes. The list goes on.
In today’s algorithm-driven industry, what advice would you give independent musicians trying to build sustainable careers without compromising their artistic freedom?
Hold on to your rights. Don’t believe anyone who tells you they can make you a star. Find your own path, devise your own methods and, above all, stay true to yourself. Fake it till you make it? Nah. Always be authentic. At the same time, learn how to keep the wheels turning. Sometimes that means taking on side gigs that may not be entirely your vibe. As long as they don’t bring you down, let them provide you with the time, space and financial freedom to keep your own music going.
After four decades in music, what have you learnt about yourself, and what does the next chapter look like?
I’ve learnt that I still need to lighten up and have more fun. That’s not easy in a world that seems determined to bring misery and destruction upon itself. I’ve also learnt that you can create your own little microcosm and make it work for you. It’s about the simple things: valuing your relationships, rebuilding burnt bridges, keeping things simple, consuming less, and respecting this planet and all her children.
The next chapter for me is about continuing to make music that brings me joy and fulfils my sense of purpose, both with Indus Creed and my solo band. I’m incredibly grateful to still be making music with people I love, admire, and respect. I just want to play more!
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