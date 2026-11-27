A

It was actually very nice. All my albums are something I really believe in. I've put so much into them, and perhaps what disappoints me is that they haven't been given their full potential because of the circumstances of our region.

India really doesn't afford an international market for Western music, at least not in the way one would hope. We have a huge Western music audience, but it is largely focused on foreign artistes. When you think of Western music, you think of the Rolling Stones, The Beatles, (Frank) Sinatra and so on. You don't necessarily think of someone from India. It's a tough call.

But coming back to your question, it was wonderful to get 225,000 views, especially when a huge percentage of the audience was Gen Z. It only goes to show that if you expose people to the right material, there's a lot of potential. A lot of great music just goes undiscovered.

Some of my albums have never really been given the light of day. They come into the market for four or five days, and then they're gone. We don't have the kind of support system that is needed. There's no press support, television, radio or anything. So, all the more reason why it feels special when something works. It has to work purely on the quality of the product.