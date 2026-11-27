For nearly 44 years, Sursagar has been a patron of the divine ragas and instruments of hindustani classical music, preserving the tradition and cultivating an appreciation for its discipline and dedication amid Bengaluru’s hustle and bustle. Founded in 1982, the organisation has established itself as one of the city’s prominent cultural sabhas, hosting concerts and providing a platform for both emerging and senior artistes.
As the year draws to a close and celebrations take centre stage across the city, Sursagar is giving Bengaluru’s music lovers another reason to celebrate. Its 44th Varshikotsav promises an evening of music and performances that invite audiences to unwind and immerse themselves in the artistry of some of the finest musicians.
The evening will begin with a performance by shri Siddhartha Belmannu — a prodigy of Indian classical music and one of India’s most sought-after young classical vocalists. He earned a special mention in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list and has received several accolades, including the Karnataka Stave Award, Shanmukha Sangeet Shiromani Award and Hayavadana Award. He is also a celebrated playback singer, having lent his voice to several major film productions.
He will be accompanied by pandit Ravindra Yavagal (tabla) and shri Prasad Kamath (harmonium). Speaking about his performance, Siddhartha says, “I am really looking forward to presenting Raag Poorvi. It is one of the earliest evening ragas, a traditional and ancient thaat-vachak raga and I am eager to explore it as deeply as my abilities allow. It is a difficult raga to handle, as it uses both Shuddh and Teevra Madhyams and its chalan has been so beautifully crafted by the gunijans.”
The second half will feature a performance by pandit Shubhendra Rao, renowned sitarist and composer and vidushi Saskia Rao De Haas (cello). They will be accompanied by shri Ishaan Ghosh (tabla).
Vidushi Saskia Rao De Haas was knighted by the King of the Netherlands for her contributions to music and cultural exchange and is credited with crafting the Indian cello. In 2003, she became the first non-Indian artiste to perform at Kolkata’s Dover Lane Music Conference. She has since performed at prestigious venues such as the Kennedy Center, Royal Concertgebouw and Singapore’s Esplanade.
Pandit Shubhendra Rao is an acclaimed sitarist and composer, regarded by critics as a worthy successor to Ravi Shankar’s musical tradition. He has performed at the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, Broadway, the Sydney Opera House, Théâtre de la Ville and the Dover Lane Music Conference, collaborating with musicians across genres.
Speaking about their preparations for the concert, Shubhendra says, “Saskia and I normally choose the raga we perform only on the day of the concert. Whatever inspires us that day is what we will perform. But we are definitely looking forward to performing for the wonderful organisation Sursagar, with whom we share a long-standing relationship and its wonderful audience.”
When asked about his passion for hindustani classical music and how his journey with the art form began, Shubhendra reflects, “I have been in this craft for as long as I can remember. All my memories are linked to my sitar and my music. For us, music has been a way of life and not just a profession. Our every day starts and ends with music, so we feel very blessed to do what we love.”
Entry free. November 27, 5.30 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.