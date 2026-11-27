The evening will begin with a performance by shri Siddhartha Belmannu — a prodigy of Indian classical music and one of India’s most sought-after young classical vocalists. He earned a special mention in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list and has received several accolades, including the Karnataka Stave Award, Shanmukha Sangeet Shiromani Award and Hayavadana Award. He is also a celebrated playback singer, having lent his voice to several major film productions.

He will be accompanied by pandit Ravindra Yavagal (tabla) and shri Prasad Kamath (harmonium). Speaking about his performance, Siddhartha says, “I am really looking forward to presenting Raag Poorvi. It is one of the earliest evening ragas, a traditional and ancient thaat-vachak raga and I am eager to explore it as deeply as my abilities allow. It is a difficult raga to handle, as it uses both Shuddh and Teevra Madhyams and its chalan has been so beautifully crafted by the gunijans.”

The second half will feature a performance by pandit Shubhendra Rao, renowned sitarist and composer and vidushi Saskia Rao De Haas (cello). They will be accompanied by shri Ishaan Ghosh (tabla).

Vidushi Saskia Rao De Haas was knighted by the King of the Netherlands for her contributions to music and cultural exchange and is credited with crafting the Indian cello. In 2003, she became the first non-Indian artiste to perform at Kolkata’s Dover Lane Music Conference. She has since performed at prestigious venues such as the Kennedy Center, Royal Concertgebouw and Singapore’s Esplanade.