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Ibarisha: A number of the compositions and arrangements, including some of the vocal harmonies, were originally conceived by our late mentor, Neil Nongkynrih. Unfortunately, he passed away before he could complete many of them, and some of the pieces were still very much in their skeletal stages. So, Riewbankit and I took it upon ourselves to carry them forward, reworking, conceptualising and embellishing them quite extensively to bring them to where we felt they needed to be. There really isn’t a fixed formula that we follow. Each song has its own character, its own mood and its own level of complexity. Some have very intricate vocal layering, while others are approached in a much simpler or completely different way.

Riewbankit: We were also fortunate to have Pete Whitefield working with us as our string arranger. He helped translate a lot of the ideas we had into the actual string arrangements, and there was quite a bit of back and forth during that process. We also revisited some of the Khasi compositions and incorporated more local instruments to bring out a stronger Khasi flavour, while still keeping the overall sound accessible.

For instance, with Chaphrang U Tur, we went through quite an extensive reworking of the arrangement. We felt that the original version was a little too sweet, and we wanted to give it a darker tone. So, we spent quite a bit of time experimenting, refining and embellishing the arrangement until we got the sound we were looking for.

The orchestral recordings were done live in Macedonia, which was another exciting part of the whole process. Since we were working remotely, we had to monitor the sessions over Zoom and communicate with the musicians and the conductor in real time.

For the mixing, we had Paul Pritchard, whose credits include Charlie Puth, Elton John and Lewis Capaldi, while the mastering was done by Andrew Walter, whose credits include The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies.