Shillong Chamber Choir turns 25 with a tribute album, Uncle Neil (Our Songs, Our Story)
Twenty five years is no mean feat, especially for a full-time choral ensemble born in the hills of Shillong that went on to carry Indian vocal harmony onto the world’s grandest stages. Over a quarter of a century, the Shillong Chamber Choir (SCC) has defied easy categorisation, seamlessly weaving Western classical polyphony with Khasi and Pnar folk, Bollywood medleys, and contemporary pop. Yet this silver jubilee arrives with a bittersweet resonance: it marks their biggest milestone since the passing of their visionary founder and mentor, the late Neil Nongkynrih.
To mark 25 years, the ensemble is unveiling Uncle Neil (Our Songs, Our Story)—a deeply personal anniversary album built from unreleased compositions and skeletal arrangements left behind by Uncle Neil. In an exclusive conversation with Indulge, choir members William Richmond Basaiawmoit, Rishila Merang Jamir, Jessica Shaw Lyngdoh, Riewbankit Lyndem, Kynsaibor Lyngdoh, and Ibarisha Lyngdoh open up about stepping into mentorship roles, bringing Uncle Neil’s unheard music to life, and why raw human harmony matters more than ever in an algorithm- driven world.
As an ensemble, how has the internal dynamic shifted over the last few years as senior members step into mentorship and leadership roles for younger voices?
William: There has been an organic shift in the choir’s internal dynamics over the last few years. As some of the senior members have grown into their roles, new individuals have naturally stepped forward to take on other responsibilities, whether in mentorship, leadership, management, or administration.
Naturally, with newer voices and generations, the choir’s sound and dynamics evolved as well. That’s inevitable, and in many ways, it’s healthy. Ultimately, that is what we hope to preserve, nurture and pass on to the generations that will come after us.
I particularly like the distinction between the choir’s sound evolving and its soul remaining intact. That’s probably the strongest idea in your answer. It communicates continuity without suggesting that the choir should remain unchanged.
What has been the hardest part of sustaining a full-time, world-class choral ensemble from Shillong over a quarter of a century—and what kept everyone anchored?
Rishila: Sustaining something for 25 years, particularly at the level we aspire to, requires far more than talent. It demands commitment, discipline, dedication and, above all, a willingness to keep showing up, even on difficult days. I believe this is true of anything in life. If you want to build something meaningful and lasting, you have to be prepared to give something of yourself in return. I think it is important to acknowledge that, because what people see on stage is only a small part of the story.
As for what has kept us anchored, it is, without a doubt, our faith in God. Our faith has been the foundation that has held us together through the years.
Music may have brought us together, but our faith, shared values and sense of purpose kept us together. That has allowed us to journey this far, without losing sight of who we are.
Twenty-five years ago, did you imagine the life you have today?
Jessica: Not in my wildest dreams. Everyone dreams of travelling the world, staying in the best hotels and eating the best food—that was something I loved, too. But to achieve a good deal in life through what we’ve been taught by the late Neil Nongkynrih was something I could never foresee.
And most importantly, the journey that has brought us here together, with all our new families over 25 years.
From winning India’s Got Talent to performing for global leaders like Barack Obama, your journey has broken every stereotype about choral music in India. Which single moment from the past 25 years still feels the most surreal?
Kynsaibor: To single out a moment from the 25 years of the SCC story is tough. But yes, India’s Got Talent in 2010 was a journey we all carry in our hearts most dearly. It was an unexpected new leap of faith for us, to not only compete with the country’s best in that year, but to appear on TV, singing Hindi songs.
Learning much more about Bollywood music, Uncle Neil writing down every note in the manuscript and then creating the harmonies, performing live (and knowing that one mistake on live TV would live forever), meeting such wonderful producers and people on sets, and then finally, the homecoming reception that we received right from Guwahati airport till we reached home, was larger than life. I could write more, but yes, while the prize surely was the cherry on the cake, the journey itself is surreal.
What inspired the sound, title, and theme of your new album, Uncle Neil , and why did this feel like the right record to mark your 25th anniversary?
Riewbankit: The sound of this album was inspired by the musical vision and passion of Neil, who had a deep love for Western classical music, especially orchestral music. He often said that the strings were the foundation of everything, and I think that influence is very evident in this album. Some of the songs have beautiful orchestral backing, blended with touches of our own traditional instruments, which I feel work really well together. We also have a few songs that are kept very simple, with just piano and vocals. These take us back to the early days of the choir and the very foundation of what we were built on. Personally, I find this simplicity very beautiful because there is nothing to hide behind — just the piano, raw voices and natural vocal harmonies. It reminds us of what singing together has always meant to us.
In many ways, this album is very much Uncle Neil’s baby. These songs had been lying in the cupboard for many years, and when we started thinking about how best to celebrate our 25th anniversary, we felt that bringing them out and sharing them with everyone would be the most meaningful thing to do. More than just an anniversary album, it is our tribute to a man whom we all love and deeply miss, which is why we chose the title Uncle Neil (Our Songs, Our Story).
In the past, you’ve masterfully blended Western classical harmonies with Bollywood medleys, Khasi folk, and pop. How does this new album push your sonic boundaries compared to your earlier releases?
Ibarisha: With this new album, you’ll hear a lot of the musical diversity that has always been part of our style.
We have a couple of original compositions on the album, and we’re really looking forward to sharing them with our audience. There’s also quite a strong Western classical influence in some of the arrangements, which is something we haven’t really explored to this extent in our earlier releases.
You’ll also hear some pieces that are piano-based. The piano was really at the heart of the choir during our early years, and in many ways, it was the foundation of our musical journey. One of the special things about this album is that, in one of the pieces, you can actually hear Uncle Neil himself playing the piano live, along with a fusion of the tabla. For us, that makes the recording even more special because it brings back a part of the music and the sound that shaped the choir in those early days.
We’ve tried to explore a few new things while bringing back some of the sounds that have been part of our journey from the very beginning. In that sense, the album is both a reflection of where we started and how far we’ve come.
Can you walk us through the creative and arranging process for this record? How do you build those signature multi-layered vocal harmonies from scratch?
Ibarisha: A number of the compositions and arrangements, including some of the vocal harmonies, were originally conceived by our late mentor, Neil Nongkynrih. Unfortunately, he passed away before he could complete many of them, and some of the pieces were still very much in their skeletal stages. So, Riewbankit and I took it upon ourselves to carry them forward, reworking, conceptualising and embellishing them quite extensively to bring them to where we felt they needed to be. There really isn’t a fixed formula that we follow. Each song has its own character, its own mood and its own level of complexity. Some have very intricate vocal layering, while others are approached in a much simpler or completely different way.
Riewbankit: We were also fortunate to have Pete Whitefield working with us as our string arranger. He helped translate a lot of the ideas we had into the actual string arrangements, and there was quite a bit of back and forth during that process. We also revisited some of the Khasi compositions and incorporated more local instruments to bring out a stronger Khasi flavour, while still keeping the overall sound accessible.
For instance, with Chaphrang U Tur, we went through quite an extensive reworking of the arrangement. We felt that the original version was a little too sweet, and we wanted to give it a darker tone. So, we spent quite a bit of time experimenting, refining and embellishing the arrangement until we got the sound we were looking for.
The orchestral recordings were done live in Macedonia, which was another exciting part of the whole process. Since we were working remotely, we had to monitor the sessions over Zoom and communicate with the musicians and the conductor in real time.
For the mixing, we had Paul Pritchard, whose credits include Charlie Puth, Elton John and Lewis Capaldi, while the mastering was done by Andrew Walter, whose credits include The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies.
In an era dominated by 30-second viral reels, auto-tune, and algorithm-driven singles, what does it take to keep audiences deeply invested in live, unvarnished vocal harmony?
William: I actually think this is a very good time to be genuine. It’s a good time to be original and, particularly as artistes, to be unapologetically who we are. People are looking for a human element in the midst of a world that is becoming increasingly digitalised. And that’s something the Shillong Chamber Choir intends to pursue even more strongly.
When people come together to sing, to breathe, to listen and to create something in real time, it’s one human being communicating with another. It’s not a machine communicating with a human being. And I think that human connection is something AI cannot truly replicate.
Of course, we have to move with the times. We have to embrace social media and digital platforms, and find ways to make our music accessible to newer audiences.