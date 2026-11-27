Praising his pronunciation and confidence, one person commented, "That attempt to pronounce ळ from Bholya should be appreciated....I'm sure more than half of India can't do it." Some people have also invited him, saying, "You are invited to Kokan this Ganapati specially for singing Bhajan 🙌." One person also highlighted the point that music has no boundaries: "Music knows no borders. Although I don’t speak Marathi, your music and culture have found a special place in my heart." Another person said, "Very beautiful sir just need some pronunciation correction all good then ❤️❤️ har har mahadev."

Michael Heiss is a doctor, pilot, and musician who also plays the cello. His association with India started way back in 1994 when he came to India as a medical student for the first time in his life. Since then, he has maintained a strong emotional attachment to Indian culture and music.