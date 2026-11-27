Swiss musician Michael Heiss has managed to win the hearts of many Indians via social media after performing a very famous Marathi bhajan in praise of Lord Shiva in Zurich Central Station, Switzerland. The singer gained fame after his rendition of He Boleya Shankara, especially because Marathi bhajans are rarely heard at busy European railway stations. Fans have warmly welcomed the video, with many praising his pronunciation.
In the video, Michael Heiss is singing the Marathi bhajan from a platform in Zurich Central Station while singing into the camera. The video was recorded in selfie mode. Despite the busy surroundings, he continues singing with confidence and devotion.
Praising his pronunciation and confidence, one person commented, "That attempt to pronounce ळ from Bholya should be appreciated....I'm sure more than half of India can't do it." Some people have also invited him, saying, "You are invited to Kokan this Ganapati specially for singing Bhajan 🙌." One person also highlighted the point that music has no boundaries: "Music knows no borders. Although I don’t speak Marathi, your music and culture have found a special place in my heart." Another person said, "Very beautiful sir just need some pronunciation correction all good then ❤️❤️ har har mahadev."
Michael Heiss is a doctor, pilot, and musician who also plays the cello. His association with India started way back in 1994 when he came to India as a medical student for the first time in his life. Since then, he has maintained a strong emotional attachment to Indian culture and music.
He Boleya Shankara is a well-known Marathi devotional bhajan that is sung for Lord Shiva. He is worshipped by his devotees as Bholenath or Shankara. The song celebrates different names of the deity. Its simple and repetitive lyrics also make it suitable for group singing and bhajan gatherings.