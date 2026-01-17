What is Bhajan Clubbing? Here's what you need to know

The concept may remind you of musical baithaks or satsangs but Gen Z have given it a modern twist by calling it "Bhajan Clubbing". Traditionally, bhajans have sung the lores of Hindu gods and goddesses and in these small gatherings, the young generation vibes to such music as they delve into world of spirituality and devotion.

A finance content creator, Nidhi recently shared a post on Instagram detailing the growing trend of fusion experiences all around the world. In the context of India, the content creator said that Gen Z does not want to perform pujas for four hours, nor do they want to go clubbing till 3 am in the morning. Hence, they came up with a "middle ground" where they can jam to bhajans.

In the post, she shared a video where Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actor-producer Anushka Sharma were seen taking part in something similar to Bhajan Clubbing. Nidhi elaborated, that this practice can become a huge business in the country soon.