What is Bhajan Clubbing? Here's what you need to know

Trust Gen Z to come up with bizarre ideas and they will never disappoint! While younger generations are drawn to clubbing and flashy nightlife, Gen Z wants to remain rooted to their culture as well.
Blending the world of devotion and the community experience of clubs, they have come up with Bhajan Clubbing where together, people vibe to the music of spiritual music.
Bhajan clubbing is a concept where traditional club music is replaced by bhajans! Club-goers instead get-together throughout the night to chant the tunes of bhajan together. The trend was first started by sibling duo "The Backstage siblings" who hosted huge groups who danced as they sang devotional music.
The concept may remind you of musical baithaks or satsangs but Gen Z have given it a modern twist by calling it "Bhajan Clubbing". Traditionally, bhajans have sung the lores of Hindu gods and goddesses and in these small gatherings, the young generation vibes to such music as they delve into world of spirituality and devotion.
A finance content creator, Nidhi recently shared a post on Instagram detailing the growing trend of fusion experiences all around the world. In the context of India, the content creator said that Gen Z does not want to perform pujas for four hours, nor do they want to go clubbing till 3 am in the morning. Hence, they came up with a "middle ground" where they can jam to bhajans.
In the post, she shared a video where Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actor-producer Anushka Sharma were seen taking part in something similar to Bhajan Clubbing. Nidhi elaborated, that this practice can become a huge business in the country soon.
Captioning the post, she wrote, "The rise of Bhajan Clubbing isn’t just a trend it’s signal. Gen Z is slowly moving away from endless screen time and craving real, lived experiences. They want spirituality with energy, community with vibe, and gatherings that feel meaningful not performative".
Talking about the "future of businesses" she listed three things: Fusion formats, crossovers of culture with experience and offline communities over online consumption".
The coming days will reveal what the future has in hold when it comes to clubbing in India. Is Bhajan clubbing just a trend that will fade away like all trends do? Or does it say something about the Gen Z mentality that favours a blend of tradition and modernity?