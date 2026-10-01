The raga Ilaiyaraaja created: What makes Panchamukhi special?

If you have ever found yourself singing an Ilaiyaraaja melody without quite knowing why it works, there is probably more going on than meets the ear. The man fondly known as Isaignani has a rare ability to turn intricate musical ideas into melodies that feel almost effortless.
But beyond the chart-topping songs and unforgettable film scores lies a more experimental side of the maestro, one that has explored the very building blocks of Indian classical music.
One fascinating example is Panchamukhi, a raga that Ilaiyaraaja has described as his own creation. The name itself offers a clue. Panchamukhi means ‘five-faced’, and the number five is at the heart of the concept. The raga is built around the notes S R₂ M₁ D₂ N₃ S. Its unusual feature emerges when the tonal centre, or shadjam, is shifted. The same set of notes can then take on different melodic identities, creating five distinct perspectives — the ‘five faces’ of Panchamukhi.
Think of it as viewing the same picture from five different angles. The elements remain connected, but the character changes depending on where you begin. The idea also fits neatly into Ilaiyaraaja’s wider musical journey. He has rarely stayed within a single musical box, moving freely between film music, Carnatic traditions and Western classical influences. Albums such as How to Name It? and Nothing But Wind showcase his fascination with bringing different musical worlds into conversation with one another.
There is an important historical distinction here, too. Traditional Carnatic ragas have evolved over centuries through musical treatises, systems such as the 72 Melakarta framework, and the works of composers including the Carnatic Trinity — Tyagaraja, Muthuswami Dikshitar and Syama Sastri.
Panchamukhi belongs to a very different story. It is presented as a contemporary musical creation conceived by Ilaiyaraaja and demonstrated by him in discussions of his work, including an interaction at IIT Madras. Rather than being simply another five-note scale, its identity lies in the way its notes can be approached through different tonal centres, creating its distinctive ‘five-faced’ structure. And perhaps that is what makes Panchamukhi so intriguing.
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