The raga Ilaiyaraaja created: What makes Panchamukhi special?

One fascinating example is Panchamukhi, a raga that Ilaiyaraaja has described as his own creation. The name itself offers a clue. Panchamukhi means ‘five-faced’, and the number five is at the heart of the concept. The raga is built around the notes S R₂ M₁ D₂ N₃ S. Its unusual feature emerges when the tonal centre, or shadjam, is shifted. The same set of notes can then take on different melodic identities, creating five distinct perspectives — the ‘five faces’ of Panchamukhi.

Think of it as viewing the same picture from five different angles. The elements remain connected, but the character changes depending on where you begin. The idea also fits neatly into Ilaiyaraaja’s wider musical journey. He has rarely stayed within a single musical box, moving freely between film music, Carnatic traditions and Western classical influences. Albums such as How to Name It? and Nothing But Wind showcase his fascination with bringing different musical worlds into conversation with one another.