Why is everyone rediscovering the 1977 classic "Vienna" by Billy Joel?

The encounter changed the way Joel thought about ageing and the relentless pursuit of the American Dream. He realised that life did not have to be a mad dash to achieve everything while you are young. There was still plenty of life waiting further down the road.

That is what makes Vienna land differently today. For many younger listeners, particularly those coming of age amid economic uncertainty, rising living costs and an always-online culture, the promise that hard work will automatically produce a perfect life can feel increasingly distant. The result is a growing interest in boundaries, slower living and defining success on more personal terms.

Its appeal is not simply nostalgia for an older era of songwriting. It is the comfort of hearing someone articulate a feeling that remains deeply familiar: the fear that you are running out of time when, in reality, you may simply be rushing. And perhaps that is the charm of Vienna. It is not telling us to stop dreaming. It is reminding us to enjoy the journey. After all, Vienna isn't going anywhere.

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