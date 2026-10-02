Ashwin Mandoth unveils 'Neenillade', a Kannada rock ballad capturing the loud echoes of absence

A

Absence is never truly quiet, is it? Outside, it’s silent — an empty chair, an unanswered call. Inside, it’s loud, restless and heavy. That’s what we wanted to capture with Neenillade. We’ve both lived through absences — of people, moments and versions of ourselves we had to let go. We realised grief and longing don’t sit quietly; they scream and pound in your chest. So we didn’t want to write a sad, quiet song about absence. We wanted to write how absence actually feels. For us, the high-energy rock sound is the weight of that absence. The heavy guitars are the restlessness, the driving drums are that heartbeat that won’t calm down and the loud chorus is the thought that keeps echoing — neenillade (without you). We translated the quiet into loud, because that’s the truth of it. The world goes quiet when someone is gone, but your inner world becomes the loudest it has ever been. This song is that inner noise.