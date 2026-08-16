MS Krsna’s 'Nejama?' is a memoir in music, shaped by family and memory

There are things we inherit without realising it. A voice, a song, the sound of an instrument, somebody laughing in the next room. Years later, they can become a record. That is what makes MS Krsna’s debut EP, Nejama?, a memoir in music. The six-track project gathers work written almost entirely between the ages of 20 and 23, a period Krsna describes as the most challenging, exciting, beautiful, and life-changing he has lived through. The songs stayed with him for years. Now, finally, he is ready to let them go.

“I still feel like this is way too personal for me to release,” Krsna admits. “I can’t believe I'm going to put myself out there and put these truths of my life out there in this way.”

From Yennamma Thozhi to Nejama?, MS Krsna follows memory back home

The opening visual, titled Intro, uses childhood footage, family videos, and voice notes, introducing listeners to the people and memories that shaped what follows. “I want listeners to meet the characters in my life that have informed the music,” he says. Even decades from now, he says, if he returns to the intro, “it's going to have the voices of the people I love."

He wants the album heard in the order he has arranged it, almost like entering in medias res and gradually discovering why each sound and memory belongs there. Even the voices return. The first song and the final, yet-to-be-released Paatti Song begin and end with the same voices, creating what Krsna calls a kind of bookmark.