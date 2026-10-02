Curry’s multilingual mash-up: How the Mumbai trio is reimagining AR Rahman classics

Curry’s sound is rooted in a fusion of contemporary pop and South Indian musical influences. The band believes that this combination emerged naturally as they explored their individual identities as musicians. “Every artiste discovers their roots as they work on their music, which is the only thing they can be truly authentic with. We are also huge fans of pop and dance music, so it only made sense to fuse the two,” they say.

The trio formed Curry in 2020, having each been involved in different musical projects before coming together. Their interest in exploring their roots played an important role in shaping the band’s identity. “When we wrote our first few original songs, we wanted to explore our roots, and that is where the South Indian aspect came about. We also perform a lot of live music, so we were always performing songs in many different languages.”

Even the name Curry reflects this idea of bringing together different Indian influences. “The name came about when we were looking on the internet for something very Indian and something that everybody around the world could identify with India. In a way, it represents who we truly are — a blend of many different Indian influences.”

While the band members come from different musical backgrounds, their individual styles have gradually found a natural rhythm within Curry. “The more you work together, the more naturally things tend to flow. Ryo and Sheesh bring vocal and harmonic influences from church music, while Kanasue brings a rooted musical influence along with modern musical sensibilities,” they explain.

Their multilingual identity has now become one of Curry’s defining characteristics. What began as a playful experiment has evolved into one of the band’s biggest strengths. “It started as an idea to find out how many languages we could possibly fit into a song — more like a fun challenge! Then it sort of developed into our USP. I think we have really managed to represent most of the widely spoken languages quite well,” says the band, who aspire to work with Anirudh Ravichander one day.

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