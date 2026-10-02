Grammy Awards moves ahead with controversial Asian pop category for 2027 after BTS boycott

The Recording Academy has officially announced that its brand-new category, Best Asian Pop Music Performance, will be introduced on schedule at the 2027 Grammy Awards ceremony. CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr., commented on the debate about the decision, pointing out that although everyone won’t be pleased with the choice, the award will remain.

Recording Academy defends category strategy for 2027 Grammy Awards

The award was launched in June along with four other categories for the Grammy Awards of 2027. The category is expected to recognise artistic achievement in Asian pop performances. To be eligible, the songs must either come from Asia or have become popular in the region. These include genres such as K-pop, J-pop, C-pop, or Mandopop, featuring a strong element of an Asian language. The Academy praised Asian pop as an important influence in the music industry.