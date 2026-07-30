BTS skip 2027 Grammys as Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. says decision is ‘saddening’

BTS have sparked a global debate on music industry recognition after confirming they will not submit their latest album, Arirang, for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards. The announcement prompted a swift response from Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., who described the group's decision as "saddening" while defending the Academy's newly introduced Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.

Harvey Mason Jr. responds after BTS decline Grammy consideration over Asian Pop category debate

In a statement shared on July 30, Harvey said he respected the band's choice despite his disappointment. "I am saddened to hear that BTS has chosen not to participate in the Grammy Awards process this year, but as a music creator, I understand and respect their decision."

The response came a day after all seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — simultaneously posted a joint statement on Instagram announcing they would not submit Arirang for Grammy consideration.

"We've decided not to submit for the Grammys this year. We hope that people will love our music for what it is, not divided by region or language," the group wrote, while thanking ARMY and fans worldwide for their support.