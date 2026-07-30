BTS skip 2027 Grammys as Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. says decision is ‘saddening’

BTS have sparked a global debate on music industry recognition after confirming they will not submit their latest album, Arirang, for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards. The announcement prompted a swift response from Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., who described the group's decision as "saddening" while defending the Academy's newly introduced Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.
In a statement shared on July 30, Harvey said he respected the band's choice despite his disappointment. "I am saddened to hear that BTS has chosen not to participate in the Grammy Awards process this year, but as a music creator, I understand and respect their decision."
The response came a day after all seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — simultaneously posted a joint statement on Instagram announcing they would not submit Arirang for Grammy consideration.
"We've decided not to submit for the Grammys this year. We hope that people will love our music for what it is, not divided by region or language," the group wrote, while thanking ARMY and fans worldwide for their support.
Although BTS did not explicitly reference the Recording Academy's newly announced Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, many fans interpreted the statement as criticism of a category that separates Asian artists rather than recognising them alongside their global peers.
Addressing the backlash, Harvey maintained that the category was designed to expand recognition, not create barriers. "The Asian Pop category was created to celebrate the depth, diversity and extraordinary growth of pop artistry coming out of Asia. The spirit of this new category is to shine a dedicated spotlight on these important artists."
He also stressed that submitting to a genre-specific category does not prevent artists from competing for the General Field awards, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. "Recognition in a genre category and recognition in the General Field are not mutually exclusive. An artist can absolutely pursue both," he said.
The controversy has reignited wider conversations about representation, language and equality at major Western music awards, with BTS joining a growing list of global artists who have publicly questioned the Grammy Awards' recognition process.