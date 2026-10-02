Vipin Patwa on Vande Mataram, Ganpati songs and the many stories behind his music

When asked if there was a particular moment during the making or recording of this song that he will always remember, and pat comes the reply. “I will always remember those few nights when I couldn’t sleep because, once this situation came to me, I felt that I had to do justice to the song. I remember standing behind a wall in the middle of the night, thinking, “What should I do? How should I compose this? There’s no instrument, nothing to play. So how do I create the music?”

I stood next to the wall and began listening carefully to its sound. I put my ear against it and thought of the saying, “Diwaron ke bhi kaan hote hain.” I listened to the silence, tapped on the wall, and suddenly started singing, “O Maa, O Maa, Amma, Tere Charno Mein Naman.” That was when I caught the vibe and began composing the song. In that moment, I felt that I had created something people would connect with and love.”

Vipin had previously composed another song titled Vande Mataram for Code Name: Tiranga. Talking about how he ensured that the two songs had their distinct identity, he says, “As a music composer, this is my responsibility. If Vande Mataram comes for the third time, I have to approach it and do justice to it because that is my work. For me, both songs are equally special. The way Randeep was thinking about this particular song was different because he was immersed in the character. At the same time, Vande Mataram from Code Name: Tiranga is also a special song. Ribhu Das Gupta is a sincere director, and I have worked with him on two or three projects, including The Girl on the Train and Code Name: Tiranga.”

His music, however, goes beyond cinema. He celebrated this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi with two of his own compositions. “We live in Maharashtra, which is the land of Ganpati celebrations. So, it is a fortunate feeling to have created two songs dedicated to Ganpati. One is Ganpati Jagvandan, and the other is Siddhi Vinayaka Deva. It is a beautiful feeling to be able to sing for my motherland, for my deities and for Lord Ganesha,” says the composer who is now working on Sudhir Mishra and Randeep Hooda’s next and a web series for Sony Pictures.

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