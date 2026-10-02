Young rappers amplify the climate crisis through 'Climate Emergency Mixtape', urging action

A

It responds to those who say nothing will change if you speak up alone. The chorus says that if you keep chasing benefits and profit, you’ll end up at a loss. Climate change affects all of us. The lyrics warn that if you focus only on profit, everything will be destroyed. They also show that anyone obsessed with profit lacks the courage to speak against these issues. I’m not one of them; I will raise my voice. The song says that when people chase profit alone, they stop being fully human and become mechanical and commercial. I’ve spoken about animals, indigenous tribes, farmers and others who have no platform to speak for themselves. That’s the crux of my song.