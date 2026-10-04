Diljit Dosanjh kicks off Aura India Tour 2026 with seven concerts: Venues, tickets and more

Diljit Dosanjh just announced the India leg of his Aura World Tour on Sunday through an Instagram post, confirming concerts across seven cities. The run begins in Delhi-NCR on November 1 and wraps up in Lucknow on December 5, spanning roughly six weeks.
The tour covers a mix of metros and emerging concert markets. Here is the schedule announced so far:
Delhi-NCR: November 1, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
Indore: November 15, C21 Estate
Ahmedabad: November 21, Narendra Modi Stadium
Mumbai: November 27, Mahalaxmi Race Course
Bengaluru: November 29, NICE Grounds
Lucknow: December 5, 19th National Jamboree Ground
Chandigarh: date and venue yet to be announced
Ahmedabad had earlier been revealed as the first Indian stop, with the Narendra Modi Stadium date already public.
Tickets will be available exclusively through BookMyShow. A limited pre-sale for RuPay credit card holders opens on October 6 at 12 noon, followed by the general sale on October 9 at 2 pm. The tour is co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live and Live Nation.
Given the demand for Diljit's earlier India shows, fans may want to keep their accounts and payment details ready before the sale windows open.
The India leg follows an international stretch that has seen Diljit perform at major venues around the world, including Madison Square Garden and Wembley Stadium. His earlier tours made headlines for breaking attendance records and bringing Punjabi music to some of the biggest stages outside India.
In his announcement, he said the tour gives him another chance to meet fans in cities across his home country, from Delhi to Indore, and that he is very excited for the journey. The mix of cities also suggests an effort to reach audiences beyond the usual metro circuit.
For fans, the Aura India Tour is shaping up to be one of the biggest live music events of the festive season, and the Chandigarh announcement will be the next date to watch.
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