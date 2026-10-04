Diljit Dosanjh kicks off Aura India Tour 2026 with seven concerts: Venues, tickets and more

Diljit Dosanjh just announced the India leg of his Aura World Tour on Sunday through an Instagram post, confirming concerts across seven cities. The run begins in Delhi-NCR on November 1 and wraps up in Lucknow on December 5, spanning roughly six weeks.

Aura India Tour 2026: dates, cities and venues

The tour covers a mix of metros and emerging concert markets. Here is the schedule announced so far:

Delhi-NCR: November 1, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Indore: November 15, C21 Estate

Ahmedabad: November 21, Narendra Modi Stadium

Mumbai: November 27, Mahalaxmi Race Course

Bengaluru: November 29, NICE Grounds

Lucknow: December 5, 19th National Jamboree Ground

Chandigarh: date and venue yet to be announced

Ahmedabad had earlier been revealed as the first Indian stop, with the Narendra Modi Stadium date already public.

Tickets will be available exclusively through BookMyShow. A limited pre-sale for RuPay credit card holders opens on October 6 at 12 noon, followed by the general sale on October 9 at 2 pm. The tour is co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live and Live Nation.

Given the demand for Diljit's earlier India shows, fans may want to keep their accounts and payment details ready before the sale windows open.