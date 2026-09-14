Diljit Dosanjh reflects on making history at Wembley Stadium: I was simply a witness to the dream unfolding

The video shows Diljit Dosanjh opening his historic Wembley concert with the energetic line, “Punjabi Aa Gaye Wembley Oye” (The Punjabis have arrived at Wembley), as he addressed the packed venue and celebrated the landmark moment.

It captures glimpses of his more than two-hour-long performance, featuring popular tracks such as GOAT, Lover, Hass Hass and Born to Shine. The video also shows Diljit concluding the concert with “Main Hoon Punjabi,” followed by a spectacular fireworks display. During the Wembley show, he also announced his upcoming concert in Ahmedabad. Talking about the venue, the actor-singer described the Narendra Modi Stadium as India’s largest stadium and also referred to Coldplay’s concert held there.

Diljit Dosanjh has achieved a major milestone by becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium. He reportedly performed before a massive audience of nearly 92,000 fans. According to reports, the turnout surpassed the audience figures associated with some of Wembley’s most memorable concerts, including Michael Jackson’s 1988 performance and Queen’s 1986 show, both of which reportedly drew around 75,000 people.