Diljit Dosanjh, Dia Mirza, Elvish Yadav extend support to student protesters

A large number of India's youth joined the "Sansad chalo" march on July 20, 2026 where the peaceful protesters were reportedly met with unprovoked police brutality.
Several Bollywood celebrities, infamous for being quiet during such movements, came out in support of the protesting youth, many of whom were students.
After the police crackdown on student protesters on Monday, many renowned celebrities spoke up against the laathi charge and tear-gas shelling that took place in the national capital.
A large number of people had gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to march towards the Parliament but they were met with brutal police force instead.
Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram Stories to post a statement in Punjabi that said, "What happened today was wrong. Students should not have been treated like this. I request the authorities to listen to the students' demands. The voice of the people is the voice of God".
Singer Armaan Malik was also vocal in his protest and wrote in his Instagram Story, "Students deserve fairness. Peaceful protests deserve respect. Empathy should never be conditional, and dialogue should never be met with indifference.
Actress Dia Mirza condemned the brutality and said she was both "hopeful and angry" after what transpired in Delhi on Monday. She went on to share multiple videos and posts of the police laathi charge and injured students on her Instagram Stories.
YouTuber Elvish Yadav wrote on his X account, "I'm neither a BJP supporter nor a Congress supporter. But what is happening to the students is completely wrong. The students who came forward with genuine issues should not have been subjected to violence. Their concerns deserve to be heard, and appropriate action should be taken."
Besides these celebrities, many more famous faces from Bollywood registered their protest and some have spoken in support of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently on a hunger strike. These names include Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood, Swara Bhasker, Vir Das, Bhumi Pednekar, Hrithik Roshan, Naseeruddin Shah, Vishal Dadlani, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Pookja Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh.
Veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj physically joined the protests in New Delhi and marched to show support to Sonam Wangchuk.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.