Diljit Dosanjh, Dia Mirza, Elvish Yadav extend support to student protesters

A large number of India's youth joined the "Sansad chalo" march on July 20, 2026 where the peaceful protesters were reportedly met with unprovoked police brutality.

Several Bollywood celebrities, infamous for being quiet during such movements, came out in support of the protesting youth, many of whom were students.

Bollywood celebrities stand in solidarity with protestors

After the police crackdown on student protesters on Monday, many renowned celebrities spoke up against the laathi charge and tear-gas shelling that took place in the national capital.