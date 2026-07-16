Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike: Sonakshi Sinha, Kunal Kamra, Abhay Deol show support, fans question 3 Idiots cast

While the central government has not reacted to the strike, some Indian celebrities have voiced their support and concern. Sonakshi Sinha shared a message saying, "I want to congratulate the youth of this country. They have raised their voice. They are fighting for the truth, for something good. But why isn't anyone listening? Nobody is talking. Nobody is even looking at them."

Talking about Sonam, she said, "I’ve never given a statement out like this, but today we can’t ignore him. Sonam Wangchuk. We all know him. We know what he has done for our country, what his achievements are and how many awards he has won. He is hungry. He hasn’t eaten anything...He is doing this for the future of children who lost their lives. He is fighting a system which is not working properly. I know this. You know this. We all know this.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani also requested the government to listen to the demand of the protesters. Stand up comedian Kunal Kamra also went to Jantar Mantar to meet Sonam while other comedians like Munawar Faruqui and Bhuvan Bam also extended their support.

The popular 2009 classic 3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani was based on Sonam Wangchuk's life. Aamir Khan's beloved character Rancho aka Phunsukh Wangdu was inspired by the life and works of the Ladakh-based engineer.