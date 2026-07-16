Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike: Sonakshi Sinha, Kunal Kamra, Abhay Deol show support, fans question 3 Idiots cast

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 19 days now and several celebrities have extended their solidarity with him. The former engineer began his fast on June 28, 2026 at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar and is protesting against the lapses of the education system and is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Sonam Wangchuk has entered the 19th day of his indefinite hunger strike and his health condition is worsening. The protests, led by the youth of the country are taking place under the banner of activist group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The 59-year-old activist has lost more than 9 kgs but refuses to break his fast until the demands are met.
While the central government has not reacted to the strike, some Indian celebrities have voiced their support and concern. Sonakshi Sinha shared a message saying, "I want to congratulate the youth of this country. They have raised their voice. They are fighting for the truth, for something good. But why isn't anyone listening? Nobody is talking. Nobody is even looking at them."
Talking about Sonam, she said, "I’ve never given a statement out like this, but today we can’t ignore him. Sonam Wangchuk. We all know him. We know what he has done for our country, what his achievements are and how many awards he has won. He is hungry. He hasn’t eaten anything...He is doing this for the future of children who lost their lives. He is fighting a system which is not working properly. I know this. You know this. We all know this.
Music composer Vishal Dadlani also requested the government to listen to the demand of the protesters. Stand up comedian Kunal Kamra also went to Jantar Mantar to meet Sonam while other comedians like Munawar Faruqui and Bhuvan Bam also extended their support.
The popular 2009 classic 3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani was based on Sonam Wangchuk's life. Aamir Khan's beloved character Rancho aka Phunsukh Wangdu was inspired by the life and works of the Ladakh-based engineer.
However, while 3 Idiots actor Omi Vaidya (played the antagonist Chatur) addressed the issue on Instagram, urging everyone to pay attention to what is happening to the real-life Phunsukh Wangdu, none of the other cast members have spoken a word on the matter and fans are not ready.
Although netizens praised Omi's message, they asked why the others were silent. "What amir khan couldn't do Chatur did", one comment read. One fan wrote, "Chatur can speak but Rancho is silent". "Damn, Aamir khan can never post something like this.", wrote another.
As fans wait for a message of support from the high-profile 3 Idiots cast, actors like Prakash Raj, Abhay Deol, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Soni Razdan, Swara Bhasker and more have openly registered their support.