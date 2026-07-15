Aamir Khan faces fatwa following marriage to Gauri Spratt

In a statement to IANS, the Maulana said, "In response [to Aamir Khan's marriage], I issued a general fatwa and presented the Sharia opinion, which reflects the truth of Islam and Sharia and the command of Allah in the Quran..."

What is a fatwa?

For those unversed, a fatwa is a formal, Islamic legal opinion or ruling by a qualified Islamic scholar like a mufti to clarify the laws under the Sharia. It is non-binding and not legally enforceable.

Besides the maulana, Hindu religious leaders have also expressed their anger over Aamir's third marriage, that too, to a Hindu woman. Many among them have accused the actor of "love jihad", suggesting that he is tainting Indian culture with his lifestyle.

However, earlier, Aamir Khan had addressed the controversies and had clarified that none of his ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao had converted to Islam after marriage and it has been the same for Gauri.