Aamir Khan faces fatwa following marriage to Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan recently tied the knot with Gauri Spratt on July 5, 2026. Days after the wedding, Uttar Pradesh Shahi Chief Mufti Maulana Chaudhary Ifrahim Hussain has issued a fatwa against the actor for going against the Sharia.
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan got hitched for the third time at 61. He married entrepreneur Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close friends and family at home.
The actor's marriage has now faced objection from UP's Maulana Chaudhary Ifrahim Hussain who has maintained that a Muslim man marrying a non-Muslim woman is not allowed under the Sharia and has thus issued a fatwa.
The Maulana has said in a video that marrying a woman of non-Islamic faith is a sin or "haraam" and Aamir must be answerable to God or Allah. The actor has not commented on the development yet.
The religious leader has also disapproved the fact that the actor got married for the third time. Divorce is also seen as a sin and remarrying means that the man fails to fulfil the duties of the husband fairly. In his eyes, therefore, this union has been nothing short of blasphemous.
In a statement to IANS, the Maulana said, "In response [to Aamir Khan's marriage], I issued a general fatwa and presented the Sharia opinion, which reflects the truth of Islam and Sharia and the command of Allah in the Quran..."
What is a fatwa?
For those unversed, a fatwa is a formal, Islamic legal opinion or ruling by a qualified Islamic scholar like a mufti to clarify the laws under the Sharia. It is non-binding and not legally enforceable.
Besides the maulana, Hindu religious leaders have also expressed their anger over Aamir's third marriage, that too, to a Hindu woman. Many among them have accused the actor of "love jihad", suggesting that he is tainting Indian culture with his lifestyle.
However, earlier, Aamir Khan had addressed the controversies and had clarified that none of his ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao had converted to Islam after marriage and it has been the same for Gauri.
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