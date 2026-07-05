Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's first look as newlyweds goes viral

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has remarried. According to a representative for the actor, the actor married long-time partner Gauri Spratt on Sunday, July 5, in a low-key ceremony at his Mumbai home.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt exchanged vows in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends

For weeks, many had been looking forward to the wedding. Aamir had personally addressed it prior to the big day at the Pritam and Pedro screening, when his older son Junaid was spotted grinning while his father answered enquiries regarding the ceremony. Aamir confirmed the date, saying that the couple just wanted everyone's blessings for a happy life together and that it will be a quiet, home-based event for both families and a few close friends.