Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's first look as newlyweds goes viral

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has remarried. According to a representative for the actor, the actor married long-time partner Gauri Spratt on Sunday, July 5, in a low-key ceremony at his Mumbai home.
For weeks, many had been looking forward to the wedding. Aamir had personally addressed it prior to the big day at the Pritam and Pedro screening, when his older son Junaid was spotted grinning while his father answered enquiries regarding the ceremony. Aamir confirmed the date, saying that the couple just wanted everyone's blessings for a happy life together and that it will be a quiet, home-based event for both families and a few close friends.
As promised, the event itself remained modest. After an intimate party, the couple registered their marriage at home under the Special Marriage Act. The number of guests was estimated to be between 100 and 150, according to various accounts. Junaid, Ira Khan, and Azad, Aamir's youngest son, participated actively in the festivities.
This is Aamir's third marriage. He had two children, Junaid and Ira, from his first marriage to Reena Dutta, which ended in divorce in 2002. After that, in 2005, he wed director Kiran Rao, with whom he had a son named Azad. The two divorced in 2021.
Although Aamir and Gauri have been friends for around 25 years, love sentiments have only recently emerged. During his 60th birthday celebration in March of last year, he revealed her to the media as his girlfriend and said that she also has a little boy of her own.
After going public, Gauri relocated to Mumbai from Bengaluru and began working with the actor's label, Aamir Khan Productions, which recently marked its 25th year. In the past, Aamir has described Gauri as a stabilising factor in his life and mentioned that he was worried about finding love again.
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