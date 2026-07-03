After Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan, 61, to wed for the third time with Gauri Spratt on July 5

The Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood was asked, “People are waiting for your wedding, which is going to take place on 5th July, what would you say about it?”

The Lagaan actor shared, “Yes, we are getting married on the 5th. It's a very small wedding; we are doing it at home. The 5th is a very special day for us. There will only be both the families, along with some close friends. We are getting married at home only. We only want everyone's blessings that we remain happy.”

Refreshing your memory, Aamir introduced his ladylove, Gauri to the media on his 60th birthday in March last year. Aamir hosted a fun meet and greet with the media before turning 60. While he was interacting with the press, he revealed that he had found love yet again. Introducing Gauri to everyone, the actor gave her an adorable shoutout.