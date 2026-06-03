Aamir Khan set to marry for the third time, wedding with Gauri Spratt reportedly scheduled on this date

The source further claims that they will also not be throwing any grand reception for the industry members. However, no official announcement regarding the nuptials has been made till now.

Ever since making their relationship official, Gauri has been captured with Aamir on several occasions. The mother of a seven-year-old son, Gauri is believed to have known Aamir for almost 25 years as friends before they decided to get into a relationship.

Refreshing your memory, Aamir introduced Gauri to the media on his 60th birthday in March last year. The actor hosted a fun meet and greet with the media before the birthday, and as he was interacting with the press, Mr Perfectionist shared that he has found love once again.