Sonakshi Sinha warns paparazzi not to film inside her car as she refuses to enter

The situation changed when the paparazzi continued following her till her vehicle. As they kept filming and clicking pictures from close quarters, Sonakshi appeared miffed and raised her voice, asking them to stop.

Speaking in Hindi, the actress repeatedly said, “Bas ho gaya guys, ab band karo. Band karo... band karo.” (Enough is enough, guys. Now you need to stop. Stop it. Stop it)

She repeated the request quite a few times, and refused to get inside her car until the photographers stepped back and stopped clicking pictures. Sonakshi also cautioned them against following her with their cameras right up in to her vehicle, urging them to respect her privacy.