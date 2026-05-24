From Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Noir to a legal drama starring Sonakshi Sinha: Top 7 OTT shows and movies to stream this week

This week, the OTT platforms search a feast of TV shows and films that will cater to a diverse audience. Nicolas Cage’s live-action superhero series Spider-Noir, one of the most anticipated projects from Prime Video, will debut this week alongside new seasons of shows like A Good Girl's Guide to Murder and The Four Seasons.
A reimagining of the French comedy film Je Ne Suis Pas Un Homme Facile (I Am Not an Easy Man), this film follows Damien Sachs (Sacha Baron Cohen), a powerful advertising professional and an unrepentant ladies’ man, who is on the course to become CEO of his agency but falls into a coma. He wakes in a parallel world where it is the women who dominate the workplace and now goes head-to-head with the newly fierce and fearless Alex Fox Rosamund Pike). May 22. On Netflix.
In the aftermath of Pip’s (Emma Myers) first intense investigation, she has successfully launched a true-crime podcast based on the Andie Bell case. Pip now struggles to balance emotional fallout, legal stress and the risk of coming close to danger, resulting in stepping away from detective work. But, the disappearance of her friend’s brother pulls Pip and Ravi (Zain Iqbal) back into perilous territories as they begin uncovering a dangerous web of digital catfishing. May 27. On Netflix.
After Nick’s (Steve Carell) divorce from Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver) in the first season, the friend group, now fractured, tries to navigate their lives in the awkward new normal. Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte) now struggle to maintain tradition while trying to heal the cracks in their relationship while Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani) have their own challenges to figure out. Will the friend group survive for another season? May 28. On Netflix.
To earn a partnership deal at her big-shot lawyer father Ravi Rajvansh’s (Ashutosh Gowariker) elite firm, Neha Rajvansh (Sonakshi Sinha) takes up the challenge to win ten consecutive cases. In the pursuit of proving her worth via this challenge, Neha crosses paths with Sarika Rawat (Jyotika), a courtroom stenographer who lives in suburban Delhi. As the two join forces, they unveil deeply buried injustices and systemic corruption, altering their lives and ambitions forever. Language: Hindi. May 22. On Prime Video.
Mir (Asif Ali) and Raj (Saagar Shaikh) are now running an illegal business as drug kingpins. With the developments of events leading them to realise that running such a business is incredibly messy, a rival gang blows up their deli. Alongside Lucky Auntie (Poorna Jagannathan), they must now overcome new challenges in the form of Max Sugar (Fred Armisen) and other threats. May 28. On JioHotstar.
The Spider-Man moniker gets a fresh new vision as this story follows Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), an ageing, down-on-his-luck private investigator in the gritty 1930s New York City. With a deep-seated past trauma, the now-retired superhero is pulled back into action as a sinister conspiracy begins to unravel. Ben must now navigate a corrupt criminal underworld that includes characters like Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson) and Flint Marko, the Sandman (Jack Huston). May 27. On Prime Video.
Aanjilimoottil Amruth Raj ‘Ammu’ (Sharaf U Dheen), a bachelor, has been on the receiving end of 28 rejected marriage proposals. He is part of the Anjilamoodu household, consisting entirely of men. As families are hesitant to agree to begin a relationship with them, hope arrives for Ammu when he meets Sneha (Kalyani Panicker). The couple must now find a way to overcome challenges thrown at them from their respective families to live happily ever after. Language: Malayalam May 22. On Sony Liv.