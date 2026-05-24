From Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Noir to a legal drama starring Sonakshi Sinha: Top 7 OTT shows and movies to stream this week

A reimagining of the French comedy film Je Ne Suis Pas Un Homme Facile (I Am Not an Easy Man), this film follows Damien Sachs (Sacha Baron Cohen), a powerful advertising professional and an unrepentant ladies’ man, who is on the course to become CEO of his agency but falls into a coma. He wakes in a parallel world where it is the women who dominate the workplace and now goes head-to-head with the newly fierce and fearless Alex Fox Rosamund Pike). May 22. On Netflix.