Australia cricket star Ashleigh Gardner accused of affair with teammate by estranged wife

According to unnamed sources close to the team, the alleged affair began while the squad was touring India. Unaware of the developing situation, Monica travelled to the subcontinent to support her partner. Insiders claim she even sat beside Georgia during the trip while remaining entirely oblivious. Observers noted that Ashleigh seemed “off” during the tournament, though many initially dismissed it as World Cup pressure.

Following their return to Sydney, Ashleigh allegedly sat her partner down to confess her infidelity. Sources reveal that the admission left Monica completely shattered, particularly because the couple had been preparing to start a family. They were forced to cancel a scheduled appointment at a fertility clinic shortly after the devastating conversation.

The end of the relationship was reportedly sudden. Ashleigh is said to have moved out of their shared Sydney home while her wife was out. When Monica returned, all of the cricketer’s belongings were gone. The only items left behind were their wedding rings, abandoned in a box inside a cupboard.

Currently, Ashleigh, Georgia and Cricket Australia have all remained silent regarding the allegations. Despite the personal turmoil, the all-rounder has continued to experience professional success, recently securing high-profile leadership roles within the national setup.