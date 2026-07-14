Mike Flanagan’s new Carrie series promises major changes to Stephen King’s classic

Stephen King’s iconic 1974 horror novel Carrie is getting a fresh adaptation this autumn on Prime Video, but fans should prepare for some significant changes. Showrunner Mike Flanagan is transforming the succinct literary classic into an expansive eight-episode drama that boldly recontextualises the story for a modern audience.
Leading the cast as the titular telekinetic teenager is Summer Howell. She is joined by Samantha Sloyan as her fiercely protective mother, Margaret. The creative team deliberately avoided mimicking the revered 1976 film, instead building something entirely new. Mike envisions a very different dynamic between mother and daughter. Rather than the tyrannical abuser fans expect, Samantha plays a parent who desperately wants to shield her child from a dangerous world by creating a private utopia. Meanwhile, Summer portrays Carrie as an open and earnest girl stepping into the unforgiving ecosystem of public high school for the first time.
Adapting one of Stephen’s shortest books into a long-form series posed a unique challenge. To expand the narrative, Mike has drawn from the novel’s often overlooked scientific reports and investigations. The series will delve into the lore of the TK gene and establish that the teenager is actually part of a global sorority of gifted women. Each episode following the premiere will even open with a unique story of a different woman discovering her abilities.
Of course, the central canon events remain. The stellar ensemble cast features Alison Thornton as chief tormentor Chris Hargensen, Siena Agudong as Sue Snell and Matthew Lillard as Principal Grayle. However, the fateful prom night will deviate from past interpretations. Mike teased that the series reaches the climax in a completely different way and that the events of the prom itself will be entirely reimagined. By confronting modern themes of viral bullying and the casual cruelty of the social media age, this ambitious project promises a fresh and terrifying look at an unforgettable character.