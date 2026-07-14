Mike Flanagan’s new Carrie series promises major changes to Stephen King’s classic

Expanding the telekinetic universe

Adapting one of Stephen’s shortest books into a long-form series posed a unique challenge. To expand the narrative, Mike has drawn from the novel’s often overlooked scientific reports and investigations. The series will delve into the lore of the TK gene and establish that the teenager is actually part of a global sorority of gifted women. Each episode following the premiere will even open with a unique story of a different woman discovering her abilities.

Of course, the central canon events remain. The stellar ensemble cast features Alison Thornton as chief tormentor Chris Hargensen, Siena Agudong as Sue Snell and Matthew Lillard as Principal Grayle. However, the fateful prom night will deviate from past interpretations. Mike teased that the series reaches the climax in a completely different way and that the events of the prom itself will be entirely reimagined. By confronting modern themes of viral bullying and the casual cruelty of the social media age, this ambitious project promises a fresh and terrifying look at an unforgettable character.