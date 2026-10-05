Cliff Richard’s The Young Ones has a Dev Anand connection. Read here

Long before YouTube playlists and Spotify made musical influences easy to trace, Bollywood had its own way of borrowing a little bit of inspiration from the West. One rather interesting example connects British pop star Cliff Richard to none other than the charming Dev Anand.

What does Cliff Richard’s The Young Ones have to do with Dev Anand?

It is to be noted that the British singer spent the first few years of his life in India. Richard’s The Young Ones, released in 1962, was the title song of his 1961 musical film of the same name. Written by Sid Tepper and Roy C Bennett, the song became a huge hit, spending six weeks at No. 1 on the UK singles chart. Nearly two decades later, its musical DNA found its way into Hindi cinema.