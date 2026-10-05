Meet Rachid Taha, the Algerian music icon behind the sound of this Aamir Khan hit

In the early 1980s, he co-founded Carte de Séjour, a band that became known for bringing North African sounds into the French alternative-music scene. Their 1986 version of Douce France, originally a nostalgic song by Charles Trenet, turned the track into something far more pointed, reflecting the experiences of France’s North African immigrant community.

Taha eventually went solo, developing the genre-bending sound that would become his trademark. He could move from traditional Algerian melodies to punk guitars and electronic beats without making the transitions feel forced.

One of his most famous songs was Ya Rayah, originally written and recorded by Algerian chaâbi legend Dahmane El Harrachi. Taha’s 1990s version gave the song a modern, energetic arrangement and introduced it to a new international audience, including inspiring Aamir Khan’s Kaali Naagin Ke Jaisi from Mann. Its themes of departure, homesickness and displacement also resonated with Taha’s own experience of living between Algeria and France.