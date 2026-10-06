Simon and Garfunkel’s Mrs. Robinson was almost called Mrs. Roosevelt. Here’s why it was changed

Before Mrs. Robinson became one of Simon & Garfunkel’s most recognisable songs, its most famous name was apparently not the one Paul Simon had in mind. The song’s connection to The Graduate is now almost inseparable from its identity. But the story behind its title goes back to an earlier idea, and, according to Paul Simon himself, a very different woman.

Before Simon and Garfunkel’s Mrs. Robinson, there was Mrs. Roosevelt: The untold story

Simon had already been working on the song when director Mike Nichols approached him about contributing music to The Graduate, the 1967 film starring Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft. Nichols wanted to use Simon & Garfunkel songs throughout the film, and the unfinished track eventually found its place in one of cinema’s most iconic soundtracks.