Who was Hey Jude really about? The story behind Paul McCartney’s Beatles classic

While driving to visit Cynthia and Julian, McCartney started thinking about the situation and began working out a song in his head. The original title was Hey Jules, using Julian’s nickname. McCartney eventually changed Jules to Jude, partly because he felt it sounded better in the song. The early lyrics of the song are essentially words of reassurance, encouraging someone going through a difficult period to keep going and open themselves up to the possibility of something better.

The ballad then builds into its famous extended coda, the ‘na-na-na’ refrain, which lasts almost four minutes. Rather than ending quickly, McCartney lets the chorus keep growing, turning a quiet message of comfort into something that feels almost communal. It is one of the reasons the song still feels so powerful decades later.

Interestingly, the song’s meaning evolved as it developed. Although Julian was the original inspiration, Hey Jude eventually became less about one child’s circumstances and more about resilience, change and moving through difficult moments.