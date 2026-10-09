A Chicago family turns Indian festivals into raga-infused pop with 'Festivo'

Eight thousand miles can make familiar things look strangely new. For Venkatesh Padmanabhan and Jayashree, who left Tamil Nadu decades ago for Chicago, the festivals they grew up with slowly took on another meaning over time. They continued celebrating the Indian festivals they had grown up with, sharing them not only with their daughters and music students, but with American friends, neighbours and colleagues from different parts of the world. Over time, the celebrations became less about preserving a ritual and more about understanding what sat underneath it. That journey has now become Festivo, the new album from their family band Monsoon Showers, built around five festivals. The album, along with its companion film Making of Festivo Album on Festivals of India, is under consideration for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards.

Five Indian festivals, reimagined through music and memory

Interestingly, the family did not begin by writing lyrics. They began with the festivals, the emotions attached to them and the ragas that could carry those feelings. Pongal eventually found its way into Malayamarutham, a bright morning raga whose energy felt closer to the abundance and farming roots of the harvest festival. They had first tried Kalyani, but Venkatesh says Malayamarutham felt more right.

Deepavali moves through Raga Jog, while Onam sits in Gambheera Nattai. The classical framework then meets the musical instincts of daughters Sneha and Sanjana, who were trained in both Indian and Western classical music. They brought in Gen Z pop influences, alternative writing and memories of growing up with these celebrations. The result is what the family calls raga-infused pop.

Venkatesh describes the process as using “short, staccato phrases, catchy patterns” and brighter progressions to find the pop avatar of each raga without losing its core. The songs are designed to be immediate, but there is more going on beneath the hooks.

There was plenty of exchange between generations along the way. Jayashree remembers Sneha adding a pause after the “Hello” in Holi Ray, something her classical training would not naturally have led her towards. “Our classical training pushes us toward continuous rendition,” she says, but that pause felt fresh.

The songs also carry ideas that sit beyond celebration. Inba Inba Pongal turns gratitude towards farmers, animals, the earth and sustainability. “Gratitude must become responsibility,” says Jayashree. Sneha sees gratitude as something that has to be reflected in how we treat the planet and the life around us. Holi Ray takes the festival’s colours and pushes them towards a broader idea of diversity, asking listeners to drop grudges and build bridges.