Rahul Sridhar’s latest release searches for the self beyond mind and body

It starts with a question that has no particularly convenient answer: who am I?

It is an old question, almost impossibly old, and Rahul Sridhar isn’t pretending he has solved it. With Onna Moona, his new Tamil music video, he is doing something more interesting: turning the question into a piece of music and leaving enough space for the listener to sit with it.

Rahul Sridhar turns an old question into something deeply personal

The song began with Indian non-dual texts and was originally imagined as three separate songs, one each for the mind, body and consciousness. He wanted to create two independent musical arrangements that could combine to produce a third. The idea eventually changed into a single song, but Rahul retained the same concept, implementing it through the lyrics by Pa Hariharan. “The philosophy directly dictated the song structure as well,” he says.

The lyrics brought their own challenge. Given the unusual structure, they had to satisfy the mathematical concept while still functioning as lyrics, making them “the most difficult to get right given the unique complexity stemming from the math formula required to writing them,” he says.

He composed, arranged and sang Onna Moona, with Jananie SV on female vocals, and produced it along with Melvin Davis. Musically, the track moves through different textures and moods while deliberately holding on to certain familiar elements. “Even though there are some melodic and textural differences, a few elements stay the same, such as the rhythms and guitars,” he explains. “They keep the underlying movement familiar while things change on top.”

It is also a way of reflecting the relationship between the mind and body. “It’s also intended as a subtle indicator of how the mind and body appear different, but are quite similar when you peel the layers.” The melody shifts between minor and major scales across the sections too, creating different feelings that still belong to the same musical world.