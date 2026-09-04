With 'Valli Kanavan', Maalavika Sundar finds a sound for freedom

You’re constantly performing and travelling. How do you take care of your voice and maintain your stamina on the road?

Apart from manja podi paal or, you know, milagu, chitharathai, athimadhuram and all of that is there, warm water and steam inhalation, all that helps, but I think voice rest helps me the best.

I regularly hit the gym, and then just being with people with whom I can be myself, where I don’t have to perform or talk or do anything extra.

You’ve shared quite a bit about fitness on Instagram over the years. How has your relationship with fitness changed as your career has evolved?

Definitely, my relationship with fitness has changed. When I started working out, it was just about bringing my size and weight down. Now, it is like meditation to me. It is something I always go back to, and I feel like I stay sane because of my fitness.

When you try a new movement, fail, and keep trying again and again, you learn not to give up. That has helped me in my life, my music, everything. Even the way I move and put myself out there when I perform comes from the relationship I’ve built with fitness.

If you had a week with absolutely no professional commitments, where would you go and how would you spend it?

I would still be working. I have this problem where I cannot not work. I’d do something, even if it’s little, but of course, the location would change.

It would be somewhere in the mountains, where I could sit in front of them and sing, think about all the things I haven’t done, and slowly pick each one. I’d eat nice food, play with a lot of doggos, meet new people and observe them. I love observing people and getting to know them.

When I’m in the city, I feel like somebody is always watching me. In the mountains, that doesn’t happen. It’s the trees, plants, flowers, mountains and rivers that hear me. They don’t judge me, and I don’t judge them for their sound.

You have already spent years exploring what a Carnatic-trained singer can do across genres. Is there still a musical boundary you want to break?

Technically, I don’t know, but I would like the whole world to listen to my story. I want to be more real and tell them what my story is. So, it is more of an emotional breakthrough that I want to do.

If Valli Kanavan were a colour, what colour would it be?

Valli Kanavan to me is white. I want whoever listens to it to feel like their life is being coloured too. When they listen to my Valli Kanavan, I want it to be a clean slate, white, so they can paint whatever they feel like.

What are you currently curious about outside of music?

I want to know how to climb Mount Everest, how to ride a proper sports bike, and how a sportsperson lives. I want to know what it feels like to be a bird and fly because, somehow, so many of my songs are about flying. I want to be a bird, I want to be a fish, I want to do a scuba diving instructor course, I want to go bungee jumping. I’m curious about all these things, and I want to experience them all.