How newlyweds Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and Raag Sethi turned their real-life love story into music

A

We first met in 2019 and instantly hit it off. We only spent a day together before life took us in different directions, and we didn't meet again for 6 years. We reconnected only in March last year to work on a song and then at a music conference and very quickly realised that there was something special between us. “At the risk of doing what I didn’t do six years ago, I really would like to kiss you”, is the iconic line he said before the rest became history, haha!