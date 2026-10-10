Rashmeet Kaur redefines love and identity through her genre-blending album Parinda

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One of the biggest challenges has been learning to take myself seriously in an industry where you’re constantly being evaluated and compared. As an independent female artiste, you often have to wear many hats — you’re the performer, the creative director, the decision-maker and sometimes even the person figuring out the business side of things. There have also been moments where I’ve had to work harder to make sure my artistic choices were respected and heard. But those challenges have also made me stronger. I’ve learned to be patient, to know what I bring to the table and, most importantly, to not compromise on my identity just to fit into someone else’s idea of what an artiste should be.